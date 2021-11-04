POLITICS
2023: Tinubu’s supporters plan one-million-man march in Ibadan (PHOTO)
Ahead of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s imminent formal declaration of his ambition for the 2023 presidential race, a coalition of political groups in the South-west, Coalition of Support Groups for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said it was mobilizing people across the country for a 1 million-man march to make his declaration thick.
The march is slated for Wednesday, December 1 in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
The supporters will march from the Lekan Salami Stadium to Iwo Road roundabout.
Director-General of the coalition, Babajide Akin Thomas explained that the rally would show support for the election of Tinubu in 2023.
He stated that the march was to consolidate on the massive support the former governor of Lagos has recorded in the six geopolitical zones of the country.
Thomas added that the march was conceived to show Tinubu that the majority of Nigerians want him to contest the 2023 presidential election and become Nigeria’s president.
2023: Saraki’s presidential campaign posters flood Abuja [PHOTOS]
The presidential campaign poster of former Senate President Bukola Saraki has emerged.
Saraki’s presidential campaign posters were sighted at Berger roundabout in Abuja on Tuesday.
The poster was tagged: “Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki for president 2023, Saraki is coming 2023- Door to Door.”
Carrying the logo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the poster was sponsored by Umar Farin Gado Kazaure, the Director General of Saraki is coming 2023.
The posters emerged a few days after the PDP concluded their national convention in Abuja.
Analysis: Winners and losers at PDP convention
Nigeria’s opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday held its elective national convention.
At the end of the exercise, which began on Saturday but spilled over to Sunday, 21 members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were elected.
A total of 3, 511 delegates were accredited to vote at the convention to elect the officials.
Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, were elected unopposed as national chairman and national secretary, respectively.
16 other members of the new NWC were also elected unopposed following the decision by their opponents to step down at the convention venue.
Three positions were keenly contested after aspirants vying for the posts failed to reach an agreement.
The three positions that were keenly contested include Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North) and National Youth Leader.
Deputy National Chairman (South)
The race for the new Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party was between former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja.
A few weeks before the convention, there were indications that Oyinlola would clinch the position. He was said to be enjoying the support of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former governor of Jigawa State, Lamido.
However, Arapaja has the backing and support of the PDP governors to the convention.
At the end of the exercise, Arapaja polled a total of 2,004 votes to beat Oyinlola who garnered 705 votes.
Deputy National Chairman (North)
A former ambassador, Umar Iliya Damagum defeated former Women Affairs Minister, Maryam Ina Ciroma for the position zoned to northeast.
Damagum was backed for the position by 13 PDP governors, who had earlier pleaded with Ciroma to shelve her ambition to give room to the emergence of Damagum as consensus candidate.
At the end of the voting, the result was declared in favour of Damagum. Damagum polled 2, 222 votes while Ciroma garnered a paltry 365 votes.
National Youth Leader
The battle for the office of the National Youth Leader, though zoned to the North- west, was clearly a Kaduna affair.
Muhammed Kadade Suleiman, who has the backing of leaders of the party in the state scored 3072 votes to beat Usman Elkudan who polled 219.
Kano Speaker declares support for Tinubu
Hamisu Chidari, Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, has declared his unflinching support for the Tinubu Support Organization (TSO).
Chief Franklin Ebere-Njoku, Special Assistant to Mr Aminu Suleiman, Director General, Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), said this in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja.
Chidari who reiterated his unflinching support to the course of Tinubu, expressed gratitude to him for his support during his mother’s funeral.
He promised to continue to put in his best for the Tinubu Support Organization aimed at realizing the project 2023.
Mr Suleiman reaffirmed the commitment of the organisation to the vision of Chief Bola Tinubu.
Suleiman prayed God to continue to protect and strengthen Tinubu for greater services for the Advancement of the country.
“We believe in your political ideologies and shall continue to support your course through the Tinubu support Organization (TSO),
“The Speaker is appointed the North West Coordinator in recognition of his dedication,” he said.
Responding, Chief Bola Tinubu, National leader of APC expressed appreciation for the visit by the speaker and his team, wishing them the best in their endeavours.
Tinubu assured them of his commitment to the organisation, and appealed for stronger collaboration.
