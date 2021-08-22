2023: There’s no zoning in APC constitution, says Gov. Yayaha Bello

Governor Yayaha Bello of Kogi State says there is no zoning in the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some leaders of the ruling party have said there is an agreement for power shift from the north to south.

But speaking during an interview with Daily Trust, Bello said zoning of the presidential slot is that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not APC.

” I have gone through our party’s constitution and did not see where zoning of the presidency is stated. I do not know of any party’s constitution where zoning is stated. I have also read the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and did not see where zoning was mentioned. So we should not import what is not in the constitution. If a party like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which we say did not govern this country properly, practised it and it seemingly did not work, why should we consider it? We are practising democracy, and from what we know, zoning is against its principle.

He said the position should be purely about numbers and merit.

We cannot continue to talk about turns in governance. We have had presidents and vice presidents from various parts of this country, except the North-Central, but how much have their lots been improved beyond other zones? So I think that this time, let us go for merit and capacity. Let’s go for the person who will put this country together and fix it. That is my opinion.