in POLITICS

2023: Sultan of Sokoto denies endorsing Peter Obi

159 Views

Sultan of Sokoto
Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar

 

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has denied endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate, LP, Peter Obi.

Abubakar described the reported endorsement of Obi as false.

A report had quoted Abubakar as saying Nigerians should hold him responsible if Obi failed to perform as president.

Reacting, the Sultan of Sokoto said such a report was false, while charging those behind it to produce evidence.

A statement by the monarch’s Media Aide, Prince Bashir said Obi never visited his palace on Wednesday or Thursday.

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the statement is fake because such an irresponsible write-up, credited to him, could not have emanated from anywhere near or around His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President of NSCIA.

“It would interest Nigerians to know that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was not one of those that paid a visit to the palace, whether on Wednesday or Thursday.

“The simple challenge is to ask them to publish a copy of the letter purportedly written by the Sultan or a video or audio clip where he endorsed Peter Obi and denied APC’s Tinubu as contained in their peddled fakeness.”

 

Spread the love

Written by Online Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to first Saudi Arabia goals and shares moment with Lionel Messi
Brittany Snow files for divorce from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow files for divorce from Tyler Stanaland