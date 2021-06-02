POLITICS
2023: President Buhari denies third term agenda
President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on the rumours of his third term agenda, saying he is not nursing such an ambition.
Buhari said he will provide the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC with all the materials and resources needed to conduct a successful election in 2023.
He alleged that those destroying INEC facilities were doing so to prevent the elections from holding, but added that there will be no excuse for failure.
The Nigerian President insisted that his administration has no third term agenda, vowing to do its best to ensure a successful election across the country despite increasing violence.
Buhari spoke on Tuesday after receiving Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the State House, Abuja.
Yakubu said that facilities of the electoral umpire across the country have recently come under attack with about 11 of its offices either set ablaze or vandalized.
Speaking, Buhari said, “I received a briefing today from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the series of attacks on their facilities nationwide.
“These attacks are totally unacceptable, and we will not allow those behind them to achieve their evil objectives.
“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.”
POLITICS
Matawalle concludes plans to join APC
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has concluded plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Matawalle, who became the governor of the state following the Supreme Court judgement on the internal squabble that rocked the APC primaries in 2019, has dissolved the state executive council ahead of the defection.
The governor, it was gathered, has been perfecting plans to join the ruling party at the centre but the stiff rivalry between him and the APC’s leader in the state, Abdulaziz Yari, has been a clog in the wheel of the plan.
Yari, Zamfara’s immediate past governor has been at daggers-drawn with Matawalle, who became an unexpected beneficiary of the APC’s wrangling.
If Matawalle joins the ruling party, he would be third governor to jump ship since President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second term. The first to dump the PDP was the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and he was recently followed by Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.
Since February, when the two warring camps in the state chapter of the APC – Yari’s and that of Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, were reconciled, by the national caretaker committee of the party, politicking and scheming for the 2023 race in the state peaked.
While the governor is being touted to join the APC, Yari and his co-travellers are against it. Recently, a delegation of APC governors led by the party’s caretaker committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, visited Matawalle at Government House, Gusau.
As part of the visit, a closed-door meeting was held with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami in attendance.
It is a battle to grab the soul of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.
A top ally of the governor noted that barring any last minutes change, Matawalle will join APC before the end of this month.
He also disclosed that the governor had separately met and briefed members of the state House of Assembly and those of the National Assembly from the state about his planned defection.
“I’m not sure about the date but what I can assure you is that all is set for the defection. He recently met with members of the National Assembly from the state and he has done same with members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly,” he said, pleading not to be named.
Similarly, one of the sacked commissioners, while confirming the planned defection said the dissolution of the cabinet was part of the arrangements for the defection.
“The governor does not want a repeat of the Cross River State scenario, whereby after the governor decamped to APC, some of the commissioners refused to follow him. His excellency is going to join the ruling,” he said in a phone chat.
The governor had on Monday night dissolved the state executive council and principal political appointees with immediate effect. The Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and the Deputy Chief of Staff were also relieved of their appointments.
I’m still consulting – Matawalle
Governor Matawalle confirmed ongoing consultations for his political fate insisting, however, that it was not a definite decision yet.
“There is nobody that I told I am moving to any party. But as someone who is well-groomed in politics, I feel it is only fair to intimate my people about overtures towards me and seek their own thoughts and opinions,” he said.
POLITICS
Lagos APC distributes LASIEC nomination forms to ‘annointed’ candidates
Despite the several denials of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it has not officially released names of aspirants that emerged from the party local government primary elections held on Saturday, 29 May, 2021, the party has actually commenced distribution of LASIEC nomination forms to some of the candidates.
A list had emerged on the social media on Monday, containing names of the party candidates for the council elections fixed for 24 July, 2021.
Some of the names on the list, especially anointed candidates of party leaders, have started collecting their LASIEC nomination forms.
Anointed’ candidate like Bayo Olasoju, K1 De Ultimate Band Manager, has alreday collected his LASIEC form.
The name of Lanre Carew, who appeared as winner of the primary election in Kosofe Local Government in the list circulated on Monday has been substituted with Moyosore Ogunlewe.
It was gathered that the party has given LASIEC nomination form for the local governmentMoyosore, who is the son of former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe
The party has also decided to give all chairmen who are first timers the second ticket . It was gathered that all first timers except Ahmed Apatira of Itire Ikate have collected their LASIEC nomination forms.
POLITICS
UPDATED: Two die, dozens injure during Surulere APC LG primaries
Two unidentified young men lifeless bodies on Haastrup Street off Ayilara Ojuelegba Surulere, have been confirmed by residents of the area as remains of people that were killed by thugs that stormed the axis of Surulere in their hundreds to attack any gathering of members of Lagos chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) assemble to vote during the party’s ongoing council primary elections.
They said that the two young men were killed in the area while they were trying to vote for their preferred aspirants before they met their deaths at hands of thugs who attacked them and cut short their lives.
The members claimed that thugs have been terrorizing areas within Surulere and that their target were people and APC members that go against their principal’s wish and that people have to run for their dear lives.
An eyewitness, who resides in the community, said the entire Surulere has been facing series of threats, harassments, and indiscriminate shooting from thugs and that the only thing that hasn’t been done by hoodlums were to rob and rape women broad daylight.
She disclosed that one of APC top leaders should be held accountable for the death of the two young men who had done nothing wrong but only came out to vote for their aspirants before meeting their deaths unprepared.
Another who also refused to mention her name due to sensibility of the issue said that the thugs were in possession of various weapons and that vehicles were vandalized by hoodlums.
According to her, the Nigerian Police were yet to visit the crime scene to investigate what transpired before and after the killing of the two young men and move their remains proper place.
Before the act, dozens of cultists and thugs led by Deputy Chairman of Road Transport employee Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) Ojuelegba chapter, Sunday Aransiola, popularly called Baresi, had allegedly ordered that the party members leave the voting premises and not to return, saying, the wish of his boss supersedes others aspirations.
Baresi’s actions and that of his boys was said to have halted the activities within the voting premises with claims that the instructions from their boss were that the party members vote for his anointed chairmanship aspirant, Sulaimon Yusuf, and other councilors aiming to become APC standard-bearers for the exercise scheduled to hold later in the year.
Some of the members lamented that they were chased by the thugs that stormed their voting premises with guns and other dangerous weapons to scare members and that they warned them anyone willing to go closer to the polling booth must vote for the speaker’s candidates across the nine wards in Surulere.
They added that the actions have started scaring members away and some had already left to avoid been attacked by the hoodlums who were loyal to the speaker and were battle-ready to ensure that the Gbajabiamila’s candidate assumes office.
After scaring the genuine members away from voting, it was gathered that the speaker has allegedly hired non-members, equipping them with names of the aspirants to cast votes for them during the exercise.
It was learnt that some of the non-members were intercepted by the returning officers that discovered that they do not know the name of the ward nor other details that could indicate that they were members of the party in the wards.
In an interview with our correspondent, Billy Balogun, a former aspirant who stepped down for Idris Aregbe, alleged that the Gbajabiamila was behind the crisis that had trailed the APC council primaries, saying do not look too far, the Speaker is the one involved.
Balogun added that the speaker has turned down in appeals made not to interfere in the exercise and he had boasted that not even the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, can persuade him not to achieve his aim.
Tinubu, it would be recalled that cautioned the leaders including the speakers not to influence the exercise, rather, to give party members opportunities in determining their preferred candidate for the Lagos council poll.
According to him, all we wanted is a free and fair contest. But what we have experienced across the councils were that the speaker brought in thugs to attack party members in other to achieve his goal of imposing candidates on members in Surulere.
Also, a woman leader from Ward G2, Jamila Mu’azu-Olukosi, narrated that the atmosphere at her ward was tensed and that she and dozens of members were forced to leave in other to avoid sustaining gunshot injuries during the exercise.
Mu’azu-Olukosi added that the exercise was peaceful in her ward before the cultists and hoodlums stormed the premises and disrupted the voting process at the ward, forcing many to abandon their plans to scamper for safety.
She said: “We were at the ward to cast our vote for our candidate, preferably, Idris Aregbe, and suddenly, these dozens of thugs arrived and demanded that we all leave. And when we resisted, they started shooting in the air, not minding that people could sustain injuries from their actions.
“Realising the extent of gunshots with deafening sounds that enveloped the atmosphere, I had to leave to avoid sustaining gunshot injuries at the premises”.
Also, a major frontline aspirant, Aregbe appealed to the speaker to allow a free and fair electoral process, saying we are not here to fight but to have a rancour-free exercise that would be in accordance with democratic norms.
