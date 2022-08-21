2023 Presidency: Real reasons why I am supporting Peter Obi over Atiku, Tinubu – Afenifere’s Adebanjo

The leader of the Yoruba socio-culture group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has said the Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate, Peter Obi is better than Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adebanjo said Obi is better than Tinubu and Atiku in terms of “politics of principles.”

He explained that in the are of principles of fairness and justice, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate is better than Tinubu and Atiku.

The Afenifere leader noted that politicians wouldn’t go anywhere when they deviate from such principles.

He stressed that Obi may not have the financial strength of Atiku and Tinubu, but he is better than them.

Adebanjo said, “I am talking of politics of principle. I know that Peter has not got the dollar of Tinubu nor has he got the dollar of Atiku.

“All I am saying is that he is better than the two other candidates. And I am not talking of the baggage Tinubu or Atiku may be carrying now.”

“I am talking about the principle of fairness and justice. The moment you deviate from the politics of principle in this country, you won’t get anywhere,” he told Sun.