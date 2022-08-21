POLITICS
2023 Presidency: Real reasons why I am supporting Peter Obi over Atiku, Tinubu – Afenifere’s Adebanjo
The leader of the Yoruba socio-culture group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has said the Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate, Peter Obi is better than Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Adebanjo said Obi is better than Tinubu and Atiku in terms of “politics of principles.”
He explained that in the are of principles of fairness and justice, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate is better than Tinubu and Atiku.
The Afenifere leader noted that politicians wouldn’t go anywhere when they deviate from such principles.
He stressed that Obi may not have the financial strength of Atiku and Tinubu, but he is better than them.
Adebanjo said, “I am talking of politics of principle. I know that Peter has not got the dollar of Tinubu nor has he got the dollar of Atiku.
“All I am saying is that he is better than the two other candidates. And I am not talking of the baggage Tinubu or Atiku may be carrying now.”
“I am talking about the principle of fairness and justice. The moment you deviate from the politics of principle in this country, you won’t get anywhere,” he told Sun.
PHOTO NEWS: Kwankwaso commissions campaign office in Nasarawa
NNPP Presidential candidate HE Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, PhD, FNSE today 20th August, 2022 commissioned NNPP offices in Lafia, Keffi and others, Nasarawa State.
The commissioning attracted mammoth crowds.
Those in attendance include the state governorship candidate, Abudullahi Maidoya, State Party Chairman Alh. Muhammad Sidi Bako, all the Senatorial candidates, House of Reps candidates, House of Assembly and LGA party’s chairmen and numerous party’s supporters across the state.
Tinubu supporters lying about my meeting with APC candidate – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said some comments being circulated about his meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, are fake.
Tinubu on Wednesday visited Obasanjo at his penthouse residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Nuhu Ribadu, and others, Tinubu had private discussions with Obasanjo.
While the duo of Tinubu and Obasanjo have kept sealed lips over what transpired at the meeting, different claims are being made in the media by those claiming to be inside sources.
But, Obasanjo expressed dissatisfaction with such “unauthorized report” of the discussion at his meeting with Tinubu and “the fake statements credited to him.”
In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, Obasanjo maintained that “the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu are unhelpful.”
According to him, the discussion between the two of them was “more brotherly than political.”
The Balogun Owu added that at the request of Tinubu, he “agreed to no statement from either side.”
Speaking further, Obasanjo revealed that, “Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”
Obasanjo reveals his discussion with Bola Tinubu
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed the discussion he had with the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu during their recent meeting.
Tinubu and some of his allies visited Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta on Wednesday.
Although the duo had kept mum over what played out at the meeting, it is speculated to be connected to the 2023 presidential election.
The ex-president who spoke at the inauguration of a 300-man planning committee on the installation of the new Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, said he told Tinubu that he had added two phrases recently used by the former Lagos Governor to Yoruba vocabularies.
He said: “We now have two vocabularies in the Yoruba dictionary, ‘Emilokan’ and ‘Olule’. These two vocabularies are now popularly used”.
“I asked Bola and he laughed. I said whether the vocabularies are good or bad, we have started using them.”
Recall that Tinubu had during an outburst prior to the APC primary election used the phrases while revealing that there was no way President Muhammadu Buhari would have emerged winner of the 2015 presidential election without his support.
