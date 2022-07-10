POLITICS
2023 presidency: Peter Obi is a scam – Deji Adeyanju
The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has been described as a scam.
Deji Adeyanju, an Abuja-based rights activist, made the remark over claims that Obi does not fly private jet.
Adeyanju said contrary to believes, the former Anambra State governor uses private jet a lot.
He was responding to a video of Obi queuing at a Nigerian airport to board a commercial flight.
A Twitter user, @Naija_PR posted the video of Obi with the message: “Peter Obi spotted queuing at the airport, we hope this will continue if he becomes the president.”
Responding, the socio-political commentator, recalled how Obi used a private jet for two months during his presidential campaign with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019.
In a tweet, Adeyanju wrote: “This is a scam. Obi uses PJ all the time. In 2019 during their presidential campaign with Atiku, he used a private jet permanently for 2-months that he paid $600k for.
“Atiku later paid part of the money. He’s still owing the company about $300k. Even recently he still used PJ.”
POLITICS
PDP National Chairman, Ayu returns
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom after a short vacation.
Recall that Ayu jetted out of the country on June 21, 2022, for a short vacation after the hectic party primaries and nomination processes.
While he was away, some party members called for his replacement, on the account that the Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is a northerner like the Chairman.
Ayu, who touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Friday morning, commended the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North) Amb. Umar Damagun who held forth while he was away.
A statement by Special Assistant to the National Chairman on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, further explained that before travelling out, the PDP national chairman had handed over to the most senior member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) Amb. Umar Damagun, who is the Deputy National Chairman (North).
The statement partly read “besides handing over the deputy chairman (North), Ayu also notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his brief vacation and the temporary handover to Amb. Damagun in acting capacity.
“Ayu salutes Amb. Damagun for running the party most admirably in his brief absence, and thanks the National Working Committee, as well as party faithful across the country for giving the deputy national chairman unqualified support while he held forth for him”.
POLITICS
Zamfara APC gives condition to vote Tinubu, others
Stakeholders and members of the All Progressive Congress in Zamfara State have called for an end to banditry and insecurity as a condition for them to vote the presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other candidates vying for electoral positions.
Their position was clarified on Wednesday evening during the fact-finding tour of a delegation from APC North West to all the seven states in the geopolitical zone.
The development is coming less than seven months to the 2023 general elections slated for February 25, 2023.
In a statement issued on Wednesday night by APC Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West), Musa Mailafiya Mada, a delegation led Malam Salihu Lukman-led delegation met with party stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.
The statement read, “As the Fact-Finding tour of the North West Zonal Officials of All Progressives Congress reaches Zamfara today, stakeholders of the party in the State assured the Zonal Chairman Malam Salihu Lukman and his team that they have their unflinching loyalty.
“They also said that they are united in all fronts to give the party the required result necessary to claim the state in totality.
“Yet, they demand the commitment of the presidential and all other candidates vying for electoral posts from the party for them to deliver the state to them.”
According to the stakeholders, Zamfara is an APC State that metamorphosed from APP/ANPP into APC since 1999.
They further noted that nothing can change that for the fact that people who matter in the state politically are inseparably united in APC.
“Yet, the party’s stakeholders demand a serious commitment on deteriorating security situation in the State and the region from anybody vying for any electoral post especially the presidential candidate from the party to work for his success,” they stated.
While appreciating the Zamfara stakeholders for their sincerity, APC National Vice Chairman for North West, Malam Salihu Lukman, pledged to take their demand to persons concerned with no hesitation.
Lukman stated that the assessment report made from the interaction with the party stakeholders across the Zone is being compiled and will also be taken to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, after the tour of the geographical region.
The North West national vice chairman, who expressed satisfaction with the depth of Zamfara APC loyalty, saluted their courage for opening up on their conditions before casting their votes ahead of the 2023 general elections.
POLITICS
Ambode denies leaving APC to secure Labour Party’s governorship ticket
Fformer Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has debunked a viral claim that he has left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to join Labour Party.
Since Thursday morning, there have been a series of tweeps claiming that Ambode has defected to the Labour Party to contest for the Lagos governorship seat in the forthcoming 2023 election.
A Twitter user, identified as Gidi said via his verified Twitter handle, “Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has Reportedly Picked a Labour Party Gubernatorial Ticket for the 2023 Lagos Polls.”
“I am told by a reliable source that Ambode has finished paperwork to join the Labour Party as their Gubernatorial candidate, but some Lagos APC chieftains close to him are pressuring him against it. They have promised him a ministerial position in the event APC returns to power,” a Twitter user, identified as Kereti also said.
However, the aide to the former governor noted that his principal is not planning to leave APC.
“Ambode is a very loyal member of APC. What you are reading is just a lie that they (bloggers) want to use to cause more problems to Ambode.
“He is not going anywhere. He is still with APC,” the aide said.
Ambode ran for the office of the Governor of Lagos State in April 2015 as a member of the APC, the state’s ruling party.
He won the election, defeating the second-place candidate, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party by 150,000 votes.
He succeeded former governor, Babatunde Fashola. In 2019, Ambode lost in the governorship primary election to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which denied him an opportunity to run for a second term.
He eventually supported Sanwo-Olu campaign that brought about a smooth transition in the state.
Latest News
- Tinubu has settled for Muslim running mate, to inform Buhari today
- Johnny Depp slams ex-wife Amber Heard on new album with Jeff Beck
- Bernadette Peters bites back at Broadway Barks protesters
- Kim Kardashian flaunts slimmed-down beach body in white hot bikini
- Seven released train passengers reunite with families
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Toyin Abraham celebrates Kolawole Ajeyemi as he bags endorsement deal with real estate firm (VIDEO/PHOTO)
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria’s Justice Minister, Malami marries Buhari’s daughter in private ceremony
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi bags endorsement deal with popular real estate firm (VIDEO)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Peter Obi supporters sign petition to ban Deji Adeyanju from Twitter
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Kirsten Dunst marries longtime boyfriend Jesse Plemons in Jamaica
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kuje jailbreak: Police recapture fleeing Boko Haram member in Nasarawa
-
NEWS3 hours ago
UCH cancels proposed N1000 electricity tarrif on patients
-
CELEBRITIES2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts slimmed-down beach body in white hot bikini