2023 presidency: I am for Atiku not Tinubu, Mr Ibu clarifies
A few days ago, ace comic actor, John Okafor fondly referred to as Mr Ibu by his admirers was reported to have thrown his weight behind the All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, in his quest to become the next president of Nigeria in 2023 presidential election.
In a video that went viral, the funnyman was seen alongside other Nollywood actors ‘pledging alliance’ to the APC leader.
However, in a twist of event, the actor took to his verified Instagram page to make a video to clear the air. Reacting to the viral video, Mr Ibu said, “I do not know why this thing is going on like this.”
Mr Ibu said that Atiku has been like a father to him and the former Vice-President got him a house to ‘use for the main time’. Okafor noted that his presidential candidate in the 2023 election is Atiku Abubakar.
Part of his speech in the video stated, “People approached me about Tinubu’s involvement to contest for the next president of Nigeria. I am a completely independent person; in the area that I perform, I am a comedian, musician and actor. Anything that has to do with anybody, people come to me and I address me in that direction. I know what to do.
“I do not know why this thing is going on like this. From time, I will never run sideways. It has been me and Atiku all this while, he has taken me places. If Atiku is running for president, certainly, because he has done a lot of things for me; there was a time he changed my house. He is like a father to me. He is contesting for president under PDP, certainly, I will be working for him. Atiku is my candidate.”
Buni C’ttee rejects plans for a parallel convention
The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a different dimension on Monday as youths in the party announced the ‘dissolution’ of the party’s national caretaker committee led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, and inaugurated a new one.
The youths, under the aegis of Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), at a press conference in Abuja, fixed February 26, 2021, for the party’s national convention.
But in a swift reaction, the top echelon of the ruling party said the Buni-led committee remained sacrosanct, adding that the youths were not members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and lacked the power to dissolve the committee.
The Buni-led committee was inaugurated in June 2020 saddled with the responsibility of organising a national convention, among others, following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC), over alleged abuse of office.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, chairman of the new caretaker committee, Prince Mustapha Audu, who is the son of former Kogi State governor, Abubakar Audu, explained that they were out to “rescue the party from total collapse.”
Other committee members inaugurated at the event were the Vice Chair (North), Tukur Tukur Buratai; Vice Chair (South), Busayo Akinnadeju; South West representative, Hon. Omowunmi Ogungbaibi; South East representative, Barr Nonso Nwaebili and South South representative, Prince Godswill Edward.
Others are North Central representative, Dr Ibrahim Abdul; North East representative, Hon. Ibrahim A. Waziri; North West representative, Bello Bala Shagari; Senate representative, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Physically Challenged, Sajo Xcarfini.
Reacting, the APC deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the youths lacked the power to dissolve the Buni-led committee, as they are not members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).
Similarly, Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said the youths were unknown to the party.
He said, “The purported group and its membership are unknown to the party. Hence, we completely disown them and cannot account for their activities or join issues with them.”
We’ll show Nigerians that PDP is different, Says Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, declared that with a new leadership soon to take over the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was hopeful that the party would begin to take actions that would show Nigerians that it was different and ready to work for Nigerians’ best interest.
Makinde, who said elective office holders on PDP’s platform must show that the party was ready to engender good governance at all levels, added that there was a connection between the performance of elective office holders and the high level of voter apathy in the country.
In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Makinde, who chaired one of the sessions at the retreat for newly-elected PDP Officers, in Abuja, urged the party to end voter apathy by mobilising women and youths, who represented critical segments of the voting population.
According to the governor, the PDP must address the issue of voter apathy ahead of the 2023 general election, as the results of the 2015 and 2019 presidential election showed that less than 30 million voters participated in each of the elections, whereas, the number of registered voters was just below 85 million.
He, however, stated that in order to address the issue of youth and women participation in politics, the party must deal with the issue of elective office holders breaching the trust and confidence of voters.
He said: “I would like you to bear in mind, each time the speakers mention youth, that Nigeria has a population of about 78 million persons, who fall between the ages of 16 and 40 and when they say women, we should be thinking in terms of about 100 million persons.
“So, in total, we are discussing a population of about 120 to 140million.
“I have decided to lead with this information because as politicians, we are interested in numbers. The 2015 presidential election was won and lost with a voting population of less than 30 million. In 2019, the figures were similar – less than 30 million people voted. In both cases, the total number of registered voters was just below 85 million.
“From these numbers, we can clearly see that we have an election participation problem. First, those eligible to register are not registering to vote. Second, over 60 per cent of those who register, shun the elections.
“So, looking towards 2023, one of the key issues that we need to address is voter apathy and we cannot effectively address youth participation in Nigerian politics and mobilising youth and women in Nigerian politics while ignoring the reason behind this apathy.
“If we are being honest, we will agree that the failure of the political class to make itself relevant to the voting population is chiefly responsible for voter apathy. We over-promise and under deliver and the citizens pay the price.”
APC National Convention to hold February 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved February 2022 for the conduct of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, made the announcement in Abuja on Monday.
Bagudu told State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa today.
The Kebbi State governor was accompanied to the villa by the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State.
He told State House correspondents that the meeting was to brief the President on the decision of the Progressives Governors Forum when the members met on Sunday night.
According to Bagudu, the governors resolved that the convention should hold in February 2022 and the same suggestion was proposed to the President for approval.
He, however, stated that that party’s leadership has yet to decide on a specific date to conduct its national convention.
According to him, the party would notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while it works out a timetable.
Governor Buni took over the APC leadership in June 2020 following the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.
Amid the crisis that hit the party at the national level at the time, the APC National Executive Council met and resolved to dissolve the NWC based on the recommendations of the President.
The party, thereafter, appointed Governor Buni to head the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), and he was immediately sworn in by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami.
While addressing party leaders at the meeting, President Buhari had called for the immediate suspension of all pending litigations involving the APC and its members.
He informed party chieftains at the meeting that mutating disagreements could lead to the self-destruction of the party with dire consequences.
The caretaker committee was directed to take over the leadership of the APC pending when a convention would be conducted to elect a new set of national officers of the ruling party.
