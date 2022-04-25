2023 Presidency: Govs, Igbo leaders meet May 5

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has convoked the Imeobi meeting to arrive at a common position on next year’s Presidential Elections.

The Imeobi Ohanaeze with membership consisting of Governors of the seven Igbo Speaking States, former Presidents of the Senate, former Governors, serving ministers and ex-ministers as well as members of the council of elders headed by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, would hold in Enugu on Thursday, May 5.

In a letter of invitation to the members of the Imeobi members, signed by Ohanaeze Secretary General, Okey Emuchay, the body said: “The Imeobi will deliberate on pressing national issues in respect of insecurity and the quest for President of South East extraction among others.”

Daily Sun gathered that members of the National Assembly, and ex-NASS members, traditional rulers, religious leaders and others as contained in the Ohanaeze Constitution have been invited for the all-important meeting.

Speakers at a civic reception organized by the Imo State Government for the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, on Saturday, April 9, had urged him (Obiozor) as a matter of urgency to convene a meeting of the Imeobi Ohanaeze, so that they would give him the mandate to pronounce the position of Ndigbo on the 2023 Presidency.

The host, Governor Hope Uzodimma stated that beyond the merriments, the occasion provided opportunity for the Igbo to talk about their position in Nigeria, do a quick review and commence the process of self-rediscovery.

On the Nigerian question, Obiozor had said that the diversity of the country has been grossly mismanaged, noting that the upcoming presidential election provides an excellent opportunity to redress any sense of exclusion or marginalization felt by people of South East zone over the years.

“It is for this reason that I call on all political parties in the country, to zone the Presidency to the South East,” he counselled.