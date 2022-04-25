POLITICS
2023 Presidency: Govs, Igbo leaders meet May 5
Ohanaeze Ndigbo has convoked the Imeobi meeting to arrive at a common position on next year’s Presidential Elections.
The Imeobi Ohanaeze with membership consisting of Governors of the seven Igbo Speaking States, former Presidents of the Senate, former Governors, serving ministers and ex-ministers as well as members of the council of elders headed by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, would hold in Enugu on Thursday, May 5.
In a letter of invitation to the members of the Imeobi members, signed by Ohanaeze Secretary General, Okey Emuchay, the body said: “The Imeobi will deliberate on pressing national issues in respect of insecurity and the quest for President of South East extraction among others.”
Daily Sun gathered that members of the National Assembly, and ex-NASS members, traditional rulers, religious leaders and others as contained in the Ohanaeze Constitution have been invited for the all-important meeting.
Speakers at a civic reception organized by the Imo State Government for the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, on Saturday, April 9, had urged him (Obiozor) as a matter of urgency to convene a meeting of the Imeobi Ohanaeze, so that they would give him the mandate to pronounce the position of Ndigbo on the 2023 Presidency.
The host, Governor Hope Uzodimma stated that beyond the merriments, the occasion provided opportunity for the Igbo to talk about their position in Nigeria, do a quick review and commence the process of self-rediscovery.
On the Nigerian question, Obiozor had said that the diversity of the country has been grossly mismanaged, noting that the upcoming presidential election provides an excellent opportunity to redress any sense of exclusion or marginalization felt by people of South East zone over the years.
“It is for this reason that I call on all political parties in the country, to zone the Presidency to the South East,” he counselled.
Former APC chairman dies in Lagos
The immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress( APC) in Oshodi/Isolo local government, Alhaji Kasali Olamide is dead.
Alhaji Kasali died in the early hours of Friday after a protracted illness.
While as chairman of the APC in Oshodi, he was elected Chairman of conference of LGA chairmen for Lagos West Senatorial District.
Meanwhile the Chairman of the Oshodi/Isolo local government , Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof has expressed grief over death of Alhaji Kasali.
He stated that the death of the deceased was painful to the APC family in the local government and Lagos State as a whole, nothing that the party is grieved and mourns with the wife, children and family of the deceased.
Kasali served as the Vice chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Government
Jonathan’s supporters protest in Abuja, ask him to declare for presidential race (PHOTOS)
Supporters of former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday took to the streets of Abuja, demanding that he joins the 2023 presidential race.
The supporters, made up of men, women and youngsters, walked through some major streets of Abuja with posters and leaflets before heading to Jonathan’s private residence in the city.
Some of the posters which bore Jonathan’s portraits read: “GoodLuck Jonathan,you must run” “We need you to restore Nigeria.”
A spokesman for the supporters, Mayor Samuel, who is also the convener of the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria said, “We were deceived and brainwashed by those who claimed they could do it in 2015.
“Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.
2023: INEC proposes one million staff for elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said it would deploy no fewer than one million electoral officials, including permanent and ad-hoc staff, for next year’s general elections.
They will man 176,846 polling units across the country.
The commission said the continuous voter registration will end on June 30.
INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said the election would be governed by the new Electoral Act 2022.
He said Nigeria’s elections were getting better, electoral outcomes less contentious and voter experience increasingly more participatory and inclusive.
Yakubu spoke at the Public Presentation of the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan (SP) and the 2023 Election Project Plan (EPP) in Abuja.
He said the general election would be conducted for 1,491 constituencies nationwide, consisting of one presidential constituency, 109 senatorial districts, 360 federal constituencies, 28 governorship elections and 993 state constituencies.
“The election will involve an estimated one million electoral officials (both permanent and temporary or ad hoc staff) deployed to 176,846 polling units in 8,809 wards and 774 local government areas across the country.
“The election will be governed by a new Electoral Act 2022, which contains many progressive provisions that will enhance the capacity of the commission to conduct elections and manage the electoral process better,” he said.
Mahmoud reiterated that the dates for all activities in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election ”are firm and fixed”.
