2023 presidency: Enugu AAC dumps Sowore, endorses Peter Obi

The Enugu State chapter of the African Action Congress (AAC) has dumped the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

The party made the announcement during a press briefing in Enugu on Wednesday.

AAC governorship candidate in Enugu, Kene Ogbodo, who addressed journalists, said the party has endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

He claimed that Sowore had shown himself as an undemocratic personally, who doubles as the presidential candidate and the chairman of the party, thereby disallowing opportunities for inclusivity.

Ogbodo said, “Obi might not have the full answer but he can actually start healing the wounds of the country.

“He is a man that has changed the political landscape in Nigeria, dismantled APC and PDP.

“Members of Action Congress here in Enugu hereby endorse Peter Obi instead of our presidential candidate, Sowore who has no pathway to the presidency. We have dumped his aspiration

“Sowore stands for one man band, he is inexperienced, he should continue with his activism.”

He announced that they would go all out to campaign for Obi in the remaining few hours.

“We make sure that undecided voters will come out to support him.

“We have nothing to do with Atiku and we are not supporting Tinubu.

“I am still in the governorship race, so we have nothing to do with LP in the State, but we are supporting Peter Gregory Obi for President,” he declared.