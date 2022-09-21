POLITICS
2023 presidency: Bribery allegations rock Ohanaeze
Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, bribery allegations have again hit the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.
This is not the first time the Igbo organization is coming under public scrutiny for such allegations.
In some previous presidential polls, members of the organization had also been accused of collecting money running into billions of naira from presidential candidates.
In 2019, Ohanaeze endorsed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in spite of stiff opposition from members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-East zone. The development led to a sharp division in the group.
This time, in a social media video clip making the rounds, it was alleged that the Igbo group demanded payments from one Comrade Kennedy Iyere as a condition to support a Nigerian Presidential candidate from the South East.
Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party is a key presidential candidate from the South-East zone.
Some unnamed Ohanaeze leaders were said to have demanded money as a condition to participate in a meeting for a facilitation of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction.
However, the spokesman of the Prof. George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia rubbished the claims, noting that the Ohanaeze had always been at the forefront of the push for a South-East presidency.
He went ahead to express regrets for the group’s support to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 general elections.
He added that the current travails being faced by Igbos were caused by their support for Atiku then, who incidentally is currently the presidential flagbearer of the PDP.
Ogbonnia dismissed the bribery claim as the most “fallacious, mendacious and callous of all the falsehoods aimed at tarnishing the image of the Igbo as the Judas category that values money more than human conscience.”
According to him, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo took the advocacy for a president from the South East of Nigeria to all parts of Nigeria, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III; Chief E K Clarke, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the British High Commission and so many other places.
While insisting on president of South East extraction, he restated that he wrote to Atiku to remind him that their support for him in 2019 was the cause of the current travails of the Igbos.
“I also wrote to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, reminding him that the current Igbo travails are as a result of our support to his candidacy in 2019. A simple search on the internet will reveal that Ohanaeze had made numerous press releases urging Nigerians and the international community to lend support to the quest by the South East for presidency.
“On December 13, 2021, I personally addressed an Open Letter to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, reminding him that it is the turn of the South East to produce a president for Nigeria and urging him not to contest the 2023 presidency on the grounds of equity, justice and fairness.
“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo further propagated the advocacy to the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders (SMBLF) led by Chief E K Clarke, and Chief Nnia Nwodo as the Coordinator General. Other leaders of the SMBLF include Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the Leader of the Afenifere; Dr Pogu Bitrus, Leader, Middle Belt Forum, among others. Our gratitude goes to the SMBLF for their irrevocable position to support an Igbo of the South East for presidency in 2023. Similarly, we thank Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for receiving us in his Abeokuta residence about three times.
“In the social media clip making the rounds, orchestrated by one Comrade Kennedy Iyere, he alleged that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief Nnia Nwodo demanded payments from him to attend a meeting at Awka for a Nigerian president from the South East.
“The truth of the matter: In October 2020, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State chapter was contacted by Chief Iyere to invite the seven state presidents from the seven Ohanaeze States.
“Ogene explained to Iyere that members would be coming to Awka from distant places such as Port Harcourt, Owerri, Aba, Ebonyi and that it would not be possible for them to go back to their locations on the same day. Iyere promised to secure hotel accommodation for the seven persons, and that he would also pay for their transport costs.
“At the meeting in one hotel at Awka, Iyere was seated with White men and he highlighted the unbearable injustice to the Igbo by the past Nigerian leaders and the equity in a South Easterner to become the president of Nigeria come 2023.”
“Paradoxically, we were very delighted and also curious that a non-Igbo and White men were championing an Igbo cause. At the end of the meeting, he pleaded with us to manage seventy thousand naira (N70, 000.00); that is, ten thousand naira each, as transport costs.
“Some of us refused the money, while some others reasoned that it could be misinterpreted if we rejected the N10,000 each. I am rather shocked by the depravity and a kindergarten shenanigan with which Iyere painted his encounter with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo; that Ohanaeze Ndigbo demanded payment from him in order to support an Igbo for presidency,” he said.
POLITICS
Wike’s camp withdraws from Atiku’s campaign, insists Ayu must go
The camp of Governor Nyesom Wike in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially announced its withdrawal from participating in the presidential campaign of the party for the 2023 elections.
The group made its position known after a long meeting which started at about 7pm last night and ended by past 2am this morning at the private residence of Wike in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
Members of the group said none of them will participate in whatever capacity in the campaign council unless the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns for a southern candidate.
Some members of the group were recently appointed as leaders and members of the campaign council for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Present at this defining gathering at Wike’s residence in Port Harcourt include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; former Governors Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, Donald Duke of Cross River, Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe and Jonah Jang of Plateau, former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke.
Others at the meeting are elder statesmen, Olabode George, Jerry Gana; South-South Chairman of the PDP, Dan Orbih; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche; Senator Suleiman Nazif, Nnenna Ukeje, among several others.
After over seven hours of private meeting from 7pm on Tuesday, September 20 to past 2am on Wednesday September 21, they gather to briefing journalists on the outcome, with George stating the shocker.
The decision of the Rivers governor’s camp comes some days to September 28, the official date for candidates to kick-off campaign as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
POLITICS
INEC lists Shekarau as NNPP senatorial candidate despite defection to PDP
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the 2023 elections.
The list includes the name, party, educational qualification, and age of each candidate for seats on the presidency and national assembly.
Ibrahim Shekarau, a former Kano governor and senator currently representing Kano central, also made the list.
Shekarau is listed as the senatorial candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) — a party he had dumped in August.
Shekarau officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after accusing Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate, and his supporters of not accommodating his loyalists.
“All the agreements we had with him were betrayed by Kwankwaso and his boys and they did not accommodate one single person from my camp,” Shekarau had said.
“We reached an agreement to accommodate my supporters into various elective positions in the party, but until now, the committee set up could not accommodate one single person apart from the senatorial slot given to me.
“I will never be a party to injustice. My integrity is utmost and not any political position that will make me compromise it and that of my people. Nobody will use position or money against my integrity.”
POLITICS
2023: Lawan out as INEC clears Umahi, Akpabio for NASS elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of 80 successful candidates, including Governor David Umahi, for the 2023 National Assembly elections in Ebonyi State.
The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Joseph Chukwu, made this known at a news briefing at the INEC headquarters in Abakaliki on Tuesday.
Chukwu explained that the list had been displayed at the state headquarters and INEC offices in the 13 local government areas of the state.
According to him, the commission cleared thirty-two presidential and vice presidential candidates from the eighteen registered political parties for the 2023 election.
Chukwu said that the display of the list of cleared candidates was in compliance with section 32 (1) of the Electoral Act.
The section provides that the names of candidates sponsored by political parties shall be published one hundred and fifty days before the poll.
A breakdown of the list showed 29 Senatorial and 51 House Representatives candidates from the 3 senatorial districts and 6 federal constituencies of Ebonyi.
NAN reports that Umahi made the senatorial list as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ebonyi South.
Meanwhile, with the latest disclosure by INEC, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan is out from next year’s senatorial election, while former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would participate in the poll.
Recall that Umahi, Lawan and Akpabio nominations for the 2023 senatorial elections had been under contention, following their losing out at the presidential primaries of the APC.
INEC had refused to publish the names of any candidates for the party in the affected senatorial districts.
However, a Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered INEC to accept and publish Akpabio’s name as the candidate of the APC for the 2023 Akwa Ibom North/West Senatorial District election.
Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order on Monday.
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Princess Charlotte cries at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
-
NEWS2 days ago
VIDEO: Mourners cheer, throw flowers on Queen’s hearse as she makes ‘final makes final ride to Windsor Castle
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Chelsea ready to offer €15 million for Barcelona starlet Alejandro Balde in 2023
-
NEWS2 days ago
King Charles III tears up at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
-
NEWS2 days ago
Prince George comforted by Sophie of Wessex at Queen’s funeral
-
NEWS2 days ago
Another court sentences kidnap kingpin, Evans to 21 years imprisonment
-
NEWS2 days ago
Gridlock as students block Lagos airport over ASUU strike
-
NEWS1 day ago
Biden warns Putin against using nuclear weapons; another nuclear plant hit by Russian strike
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings