2023: Prepare for uncertainties, Aso Rock Imam alerts Buhari

The Chief Imam of the State House, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman, on Thursday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remain steadfast, stay the course of national interest and ensure Nigeria’s spirited struggle and sacrifices in the last few years were not allowed to be vandalised with the coming year of elections characterised by uncertainties.

The imam, according to a statement by a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, spoke at the State House Mosque during the conclusion of tafsir witnessed by Buhari and other faithful.

Shehu said Buhari received accolades from Sheikh Sulaiman for his sacrifice and the values of honesty, integrity and selfless service to the nation.

He said Buhari lauded the lessons associated with the month-long fast as Muslims around the world approached the end of Ramadan, winding down the intense worship characterizing the period.

Shehu said the president participated in the daily exercise throughout the one-month period and used his evenings to host guests from cross sections of Nigeria to iftar (the breaking of fast).

He said Buhari further used the occasions to practise the values projected by Ramadan, including the promotion of discipline and personal sacrifice, care and love for less fortunate, promotion of national unity and support for the Armed Forces as they fight to end terrorism and other crimes in the country.