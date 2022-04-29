NEWS
2023: Prepare for uncertainties, Aso Rock Imam alerts Buhari
The Chief Imam of the State House, Sheikh Abdulwahid Sulaiman, on Thursday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remain steadfast, stay the course of national interest and ensure Nigeria’s spirited struggle and sacrifices in the last few years were not allowed to be vandalised with the coming year of elections characterised by uncertainties.
The imam, according to a statement by a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, spoke at the State House Mosque during the conclusion of tafsir witnessed by Buhari and other faithful.
Shehu said Buhari received accolades from Sheikh Sulaiman for his sacrifice and the values of honesty, integrity and selfless service to the nation.
He said Buhari lauded the lessons associated with the month-long fast as Muslims around the world approached the end of Ramadan, winding down the intense worship characterizing the period.
Shehu said the president participated in the daily exercise throughout the one-month period and used his evenings to host guests from cross sections of Nigeria to iftar (the breaking of fast).
He said Buhari further used the occasions to practise the values projected by Ramadan, including the promotion of discipline and personal sacrifice, care and love for less fortunate, promotion of national unity and support for the Armed Forces as they fight to end terrorism and other crimes in the country.
NEWS
ASUU: NLC threatens 3-day warning strike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a 21-day ultimatum after which it would commence on a three-day nationwide warning strike if the federal government continues to ignore the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The congress also said it would hold a national protest within the 21-day ultimatum issued to the federal government.
The NLC President, Ayubba Wabba, stated this yesterday, during a pre-May Day rally held in Abuja.
He said the 21-day ultimatum would be for the federal government to meet the demands of ASUU and the three – university-based unions: Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).
The NLC president said: “Within the span of the subsisting 21-day ultimatum given by Congress, the NLC will hold national protests against the current strike action affecting students of Nigeria’s public universities and occasioned by government’s failure to honour agreement reached with trade unions in our universities.
“The protest is to draw the attention of government to the inherent catastrophe in the emerging culture of social apartheid in our society especially as marked by prolonged lockout of students from working class and poor homes from our public universities while the children of the rich continue their academic pursuits uninterrupted.
“If at the end of the national protest and the 21-day ultimatum, the federal government still fails to resolve the industrial crises in Nigerian universities, the Congress would be left with no other option than to embark on a 3-day nationwide warning strike action in solidarity with our affiliates in the universities and with Nigerian students whose future and wellbeing are being robbed.”
ASUU had on February 14,2022, announced a four-week roll-over strike following the inability of the union and the federal government to reach a common ground on the demands of university lecturers.
Some of ASUU’s demands include the release of revitalisation funds for universities, implementation of the re-negotiated 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement and the release of earned allowances for university lecturers.
Others are deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.
Following the expiration of the initial four weeks of the warning strike, ASUU went ahead to declare another eight weeks strike, saying it was giving the government more time to meet its demands.
NEWS
Billionaire owner of popular Tahir Hotel in Kano dies in Lebanon
Tahir Fadlallah, the billionaire owner of Tahir Guest Hotel Kano, is dead.
Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant, Media & Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, confirmed the death in a tweet on Friday.
“We have lost Tahir. May Allah grants him Aljannah,” Shehu wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of himself and Tahir.
“The above picture was taken shortly after they released him from hospital after months of treatment in Beirut.”
The billionaire was flown to Beirut, Lebanon for treatment in an air ambulance in May 2020 after he tested positive for Covid-19 in Nigeria.
NEWS
NLC meets over lingering ASUU strike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has slammed the federal government as well as the political class for abandoning university students to their fate to face the brunt of the strike by workers in government-owned tertiary institutions.
At the meeting of its Central Working Committee in preparation for the May Day Commemoration on May 1st, 2022, the NLC described the situation as injustice on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and by extension the children of the underprivileged who attend public universities.
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who addressed the opening ceremony of the CWC meeting held yesterday in Abuja said, “We are facing a period of great injustice on the downtrodden of the society, children of the poor are at home but the children of the rich are going to school, we have written several communications to the government but no response till date, rather they are busy discussing politics.”
ASUU and the federal government is having a lingering face-off over dispute bothering on funding of Nigerian universities, poor welfare packages, among others, which had led to closure of public universities for over two months.
Speaking further, Wabba said: “I think it’s very clear we have not had it rosy, we just got out of COVID-19 but we have more serious challenges centred around education.
“As you all know; the children of the poor are at home while those of the rich are going to school. To date, we have communicated through recommendations to the government but no response.
“This is most disheartening because people in our generation benefited from free education, from primary to tertiary level. This is not acceptable, instead of the politicians discussing these issues as a national emergency they are occupied with the 2023 elections.
“We at this CWC meeting would be looking at the upcoming political dispensation. A lot of broken promises. No worker should sit down and just watch, certainly, that will not be our portion. We must engage politicians, making sure the downtrodden is accommodated in the next political dispensation.”
The meeting which lasted till late evening, would come up with a communiqué stating definite position on measures to take compel ASUU and the federal government to find amicable solution to the crisis in nation’s universities in order to reopen the institutions.
