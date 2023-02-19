2023 polls: Security agencies hold joint ‘Show of Force’ in Abia

The Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police has carried out a city-wide patrol in Umuahia, Abia State capital, in preparation for February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The “Operation Show of Force”, which was carried out on Saturday, was joined by officers and men of 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia.

Men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also participated in the patrol.

The patrol caused tension in parts of the capital city because of the heavy presence of about 20 police vans, loaded with well-armed police personnel.

There were about 10 Nigerian Army vehicles, including a modern Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

The patrol coincided with the February edition of Abia State monthly clean-up exercise.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia after the combined exercise, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Bala said the essence of the operation was to build synergy and cooperation among security operatives for the conduct of peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections in the state.

Bala urged the electorate to come out en masse to cast their vote without any intimidation from miscreants during the poll.

CP Bala warned hoodlums to desist from acts capable of truncating the peaceful conduct of the general election.

On the recent threat by self-appointed Biafra leader, Simon Ekpa to disrupt elections in the South-East, Bala described the threat as empty and unfounded, warning that the police and other security agencies were prepared to deal mercilessly with any group or persons threatening the conduct of the polls and the peace in Abia State.

He assured that all tactical units of the Abia State Police Command had been mobilized for a peaceful election in Abia, come February 25, 2023.