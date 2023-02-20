in POLITICS

2023 polls: Rivers PDP guber candidate, Sim Fubara boycotts debate

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sim Fubara was conspicuously absent at the governorship debate organized by the Rivers State Governorship Debate Group on Sunday.

Also absent was the governorship candidate of the Accord Party, Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Both candidates were among the five governorship candidates invited for the debate which was held at the Presidential hotel in Port Harcourt on Sunday night.

No reason was given for their absence.

The governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Patrick Tonye Cole, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Magnus Abe and Labour Party (LP), Beatrice Itubo, were present at the debate.

The PDP governorship candidate had on different occasions failed to appear for debates organized by different professional groups.

 

