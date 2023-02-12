2023 Poll: SERAP to sue Buhari govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos

The Social Economic Rights and Accountability Projects, SERAP has threatened to sue the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over attacks on the supporters of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Lagos.

In a tweet on its official Twitter handle on Saturday, the group asked the Buhari administration to promptly probe the alleged attack on Obi’s supporters expressing their democratic rights in a rally in Lagos.

It particularly said the ruling government must identify and persecute suspected perpetrators and their sponsors without delay.

There were reported attacks on some supporters of Obi in Lagos on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident, SERAP posted, “We’re suing the Buhari administration over reports of brutal attacks on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, today(Saturday) in Lagos, to ensure justice and end impunity for political violence ahead of the elections”.

However, the Lagos State Police Command says it has begun investigations into the Saturday attack.

The Labour Party campaign team led by Peter Obi conducted their last round of rally in Lagos State to woo Lagosians ahead of the forthcoming presidential election slated for February 25.