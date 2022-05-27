POLITICS
2023: Police arrest 2 APC aspirants for allegedly refusing to step down
Two sons of the foremost founding father of Ebonyi state, Late Senator Office Nwali have been arrested by the police over their alleged refusal to step down for another aspirant in the just concluded APC primaries in the State.
It was gathered that the duo, Barr. Rollins Offia Nwali and his brother Engr Alfred Offia Nwali were arrested on Thursday at Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of the State.
Rollins Offia Nwali, is an aspirant in the APC House of Assembly primary election.
He was contesting for Ezza South State Constituency seat before his arrest.
A source alleged that Mr Offia Nwali was arrested for refusing to step down for his opponent in the election.
“He was called severally from Government House to step down but he told them that as the son of one of the founding fathers of the State, the opponent should be the one to step down for him.
“He had received so many threats over the election but he refused to step down preferring to go to the field. They arrested him because they saw that he was going to win as he had a large number following him in the constituency”, the source said
The source further alleged that his supporters, including some of the delegates, were chased out of the election venue.
Elder Brother of the two brothers, Oguzor Offia Nwali confirmed the arrests of the brothers.
He also alleged that the arrest was instigated by the “powers that be” in the state who wanted him out of the way to pave the way for their preferred candidate to win.
“Yes, my two brothers were arrested and we heard they have been taken to the Police Headquarters in Abakaliki”, he said.
The Police spokesperson in the state, Chris Anyanwu could not be reached for comments as his phone lines were switched off at the time of filing this report.
NUT president defeats senate majority leader to win Kebbi APC guber ticket
Nasiru Idris, president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has won the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state.
Idris defeated Yahaya Abdullahi, senate majority leader, and Abubakar Gari-Malam, another aspirant, to clinch the ticket.
Announcing the result during the exercise which took place on Thursday, Idris Yahuza, returning officer for the election, said Abdullahi didn’t get any vote.
According to Yahuza, the NUT president secured 1,055 votes out of the 1,090 votes that were cast, while Gari-Malam got the remaining 35 votes.
Speaking after he was declared winner of the exercise, Idris expressed joy over his victory and commended APC stakeholders and delegates for the smooth conduct of the primary.
Aside from being the national president, Idris is also the deputy national chairman of the NLC.
Among persons who were present during the exercise were Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi; and Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation.
Malami had earlier expressed his intention to contest the Kebbi governorship, but had later withdrawn from the race after President Muhammadu Buhari asked political appointees interested in contesting the 2023 elections to resign.
However, speaking on his principal’s decision to withdraw from the race, Umar Gwandu, spokesman to Malami, had said the AGF showed patriotism and self-control.
PDP Governorship Primaries: Fintiri, Makinde get return tickets
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has emerged as the PDP governorship candidate in Adamawa State.
Chairman of the PDP governorship primary committee, Chief Barr Gebon Kataps, said Fintiri scored 663 votes out of the 668 accredited votes while five votes had been invalidated.
The governor emerged unopposed after the party disqualified Ambassador Jamil Abubakar Waziri. The latter has instituted a case in an Abuja court challenging his disqualification.
Similarly, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde was yesterday elected as the candidate of the PDP for the 2023 governorship election in the state.
Announcing the result of the primary on behalf of the Chairman of the committee, Dr. Ben Obi, the Secretary of the committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira, said Makinde polled 1,040 to defeat his challenger and a former Deputy Governor, Barr Azeem Gbolarunmi, who polled two votes.
It was observed that before the arrival of the governor, hoodlums chased out some members of the party who were not in his camp.
Kaduna: Shehu Sani loses PDP governorship primary
Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central during the 8th National Assembly, has failed to secure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to run for governorship election in the state.
The PDP primary election was conducted on Wednesday across the country.
In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, the former aspirant congratulated the winner, Isah Ashiru, a former House of Representatives member.
He wrote, “The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries has been concluded. I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.
“I wish to congratulate him. Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime; unfortunately, I don’t know who they are, so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward”.
