2023: Peter Obi reveals why he didn’t visit Oba of Lagos

The Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi said he did not visit Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu because the ruler was not “readily available”.

Obi disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

The former governor of Anambra rejected claims that he deliberately chose not to show respect to the traditional ruler.

Obi also said claims that Akiolu refused to see him were false.

“The truth is, when we got there, we wanted to do what we did – come there, go to the palace and see the Oba.

“And we were told that he is not readily available and that we should apply and come at some other date. And that we intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation. There is no issue with that,” Obi said.

Obi took his campaign to Lagos over the weekend and visited several markets in the city to canvas for votes.