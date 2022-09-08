2023: Peter Obi, Okonjo-Iweala meet in Switzerland

No fewer than 70 operatives of the Department of Security Services (DSS) on Thursday morning invaded the private residence of arrested terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

The operatives were said to have arrived the residence at about 3 am in 20 vehicles.

The security operatives, armed to the teeth, were said to have searched the home of Mamu for over three hours.

After the search, the operatives left with documents, phones and laptops.

One of Tukur’s aides who witnessed the raid described it as a commando-styled operation.

“They ransacked the house and carted away documents, phones and laptops. Those in the house were ordered to sign a document which they did not read before the officers took it back,” the witness said.

It was further gathered that after raiding his house, they also went to his office in Kaduna.

Mamu was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in collecting ransom and taking same to terrorists in exchange for kidnapped victims.

The Kaduna-based published who was first arrested in Egypt was detained for 24 hours before he was flown back to Nigeria.

Mamu was arrested immediately after the Egypt Air aircraft, which conveyed him and his family members, touched down in Kano around 1:55pm on Wednesday.

DSS operatives were stationed at the entrance of the international wing of the airport several minutes before the aircraft landed.

Heavily armed operatives who were also in company of others dressed in mufti, were on guard at the entrance of the arrival section of the international wing of the airport where three vehicles – two hilux and one hiace- with Kano number plates parked by the entrance.

As passengers began to file out from the arrival section, one of the hilux moved forward while the luggage, presumably of Mamu and his family members. The luggage were loaded in one of the vehicles while the one which picked Mamu zoomed off.

In a statement, DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed Mamu’s arrest, saying the agency was grilling him over security issues.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator. This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

“He He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September, 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody. The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”