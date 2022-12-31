2023: PDP will handle G5 governors when they unveil their presidential candidate – Tambuwal

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal says the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lawful avenues of dealing with erring members.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, on Friday.

The statement is coming on the heels of speculation over Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s preferred presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Tambuwal sent a warning to Wike and other governors purportedly planning to work against the interests of the party.

Part of the statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will respond to the antics of five of its Governors currently being speculated to be in political dalliance with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The PDP is a law-abiding party, and it would explore lawful avenues to bring any of its erring members to book.”

He added that when Wike and other governors with him resolve on what to do, the party will respond to whatever position they have taken.