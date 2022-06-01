2023: PDP candidate, Kashim withdraws from Bauchi governorship race

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, held a meeting behind closed doors in Abuja.

The meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) held hours after the APC governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details of the meeting, which was said to have held at the Kebbi governor’s lodge, are still sketchy, but at the session with Buhari earlier on Tuesday, the discussion focused on the party’s presidential primary scheduled for June 6 to 8.

Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa, also confirmed the meeting when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television on Tuesday night.

Sule, however, did not give details of what was on the agenda of the PGF meeting.

Meanwhile, in his address, Buhari had urged the governors to ensure that the presidential primary reflects internal democracy.

“As we approach the convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community,” he said.

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“I wish to assure you that the consultation process shall continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention.

“This would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control and that our party emerges stronger.”