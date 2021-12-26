POLITICS
2023: Over 100 political groups apply to INEC for registration
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, no fewer than 107 groups have approached the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration as political parties.
This comes less than two years after the commission deregistered 74 political parties due to their poor performance in the 2019 general elections.
The Deputy Director, SERVICOM at INEC, Olayide Okuonghae, who confirmed this, said between 2019 and December 14, 2021, about 101 political associations had applied for registration.
It was, however, gathered that most of these group have only submitted their letters of intent to be registered as political parties but have not met the minimum requirements for registration as a political party in Nigeria.
One of the conditions is that an association can only be said to have applied when such application is in the prescribed form.
The prescribed form is only issued after an association has received clearance on its proposed name, logo, acronym and address in Abuja and has also paid the required fee of N1m to obtain the form.
Currently, there are 18 political parties in the country.
The number of political parties in the country dropped to 18 when INEC deregistered some political parties in 2019.
breaking
Kano APC crisis: Buhari denies endorsing faction
President Muhammadu Buhari has denied reports that he has endorsed a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.
The president made this known on Saturday in a statement released by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson.
According to Shehu, the statement was issued “to counter a public statement by one of the factions of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, that they have received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari”.
He described the claims as “blatantly untrue,” adding that “this cannot happen when matters are awaiting adjudication by the courts”.
“To be clear on this one, President Buhari has not endorsed any faction,” the statement reads.
“His support is for the All Progressives Congress as a Party, united and strong, and not of any faction.”
The crisis of the APC in Kano worsened after parallel congresses were held by two factions on October 18.
The faction led by Ibrahim Shekarau, former minister of education, had elected Haruna Danzago as chairman while another camp loyal to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, had elected Abdullahi Abbas.
An appeal committee set up by the national caretaker committee recognised the faction loyal to Ganduje.
The Shekarau faction has since instituted a case in court challenging the decision of the national caretaker committee.
The crisis became heightened when arsonists attacked and burnt the office of the Shekarau faction a few weeks ago
POLITICS
2023: Shelve your presidential ambition – Bauchi Christians tell Gov Mohammed
The Christian community in Bauchi State on Saturday urged the State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to shelve his presidential ambition and go for a second term in the state in order to complete the good work he has started.
The leader of the community and chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Abraham Damina Dimeus, said this while speaking on behalf of the community at the Government House, Bauchi, when Christian faithful joined the governor to celebrate this year’s Christmas.
Dimeus declared that Christians in the State were enjoying the Governor Mohammed-led administration since coming on board in 2019, hence they wanted him to remain as the state governor to complete the good work he started.
According to the CAN chairman, under the current administration in the State, Christians had not been discriminated against and were being carried along in governance.
“Though we are ready to go with you anywhere you go, for now, we still need you to remain here in Bauchi State to complete the good job you started.
“The Christian community has been enjoying your administration since you came on board. You have not shown any form of discrimination against the Christian community. You have carried us along in the affairs of governance,” Rev Dimeus said.
He, however, appealed to the Governor to fulfill his promises of providing a new graveyard for Christians, saying that the current one is out of space.
He further made an appeal for the completion of the CAN Centre and College of Nursing as well as the provision of a functional vehicle for the association for mobility.
Responding, Governor Mohammed expressed gratitude to God for allowing all to witness another Christmas, describing this as a grace and mercy from God.
The governor said that he had no choice but to treat everyone in the state equally, irrespective of their religions as he was from a family that had both Muslims and Christians.
He added that his administration has been able to break the barriers of segregation it met and appointed Christians into sensitive positions in government.
In his words, “I am not ashamed to associate with you because I am from a mixed religious background. In my family, we are both Muslims and Christians. I have no choice than to treat everyone in the state as the same.
“We have broken the barriers of segregation we met on ground. We have appointed Christians into sensitive areas of governance and I am glad to say that I have not been disappointed by the move. We have been able to allay the fears of those who were initially skeptical about it.”
He then warned clerics preaching disunity among the people of the state, saying that, “we as a government are going after those clerics who are preaching disunity among the people.
“We have arrested some of them and they will be punished as provided for in the relevant laws of the country.”
Mohammed, however, urged the Christian community in the state to imbibe the peaceful nature of Jesus Christ by living harmoniously with adherents of other religions, submitting that by doing so, they will demonstrate that they are indeed disciples of the Lord.
Also speaking at the event, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Abubakar Suleiman commended the Christian community for exhibiting good followership in the State.
Sulaiman asserted that the state has been able to achieve development in the last two years largely due to the existing cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative arms despite the political differences between them.
He, however, appealed to Christians in the State not only to continue to support the current administration but also be law abiding and steer clear of vices capable of tarnishing the good name of the State.
The highlight of the Christians visit to the governor was the presentation of a letter of appointment to him as a Grand Patron of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria.
POLITICS
Kwankwaso gives out Shekarau’s daughter in marriage
It was a row call of distinguished members of the National Assembly as the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, led other lawmakers to wedding fathia of Halima Ibrahim Shekarau, daughter of Senator representing Kano Central, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau in Kano yesterday.
Besides, a similar event between Jawad Ibrahim Shekarau, son of the senator and his bride, Munirah Abdullahi Mustapha holds simultaneously in Kaduna.
The Kano wedding fathia suddenly turned to another political arena, when former governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, stormed the event alongside thousands of his red cap revolution moment.
Officiating the new union at the Umar bin Kattab Mosque, Denji round, in Kano, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Yahaya Tanko, advised the new bride, Halima Shekarau and her heartthrob, Adamu Yusuf Maitama, to live their marital life in accordance with Islamic jurisprudence.
The Islamic clergy urged them to love themselves for the sake of Allah while praying for God’s guidance and strength to pilot their affairs.
Kwankwaso, who stood as the bride’s guardian received N100,000 dowry from the groom’s family.
Incidentally, the atmosphere that witnessed unusual surge of crowd accommodated thousands of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) devoid of all unimaginable provocation which is synonymous to gathering of such nature.
Expectedly, the conspicuous absent of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the ceremony speaks volume on the raging internal crisis rocking the Kano APC.
An Abuja high court judgment recently declared the Shekarau led APC leadership under the Chairman of Ahmadu Haruna Danzago congresses as credible while it invalidated the Ganduje anointed congresses.
Although, the state government has filed appeal process against the Abuja judgment, the governor seems to have lost the party structure to the newly formed G-7 group under the leadership of Senator Shekarau.
