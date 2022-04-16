POLITICS
2023: Olu of Warri didn’t endorse Tinubu – Palace
The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has rebutted claims of the endorsement of an All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 elections.
The rebuttal comes after media reports claimed that the Warri monarch endorsed Tinubu when a delegation of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju and Delta State for Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited him at his palace on Thursday.
According to the statement signed by the Head, Back Office Operations, Office of the Ogiame Atuwatse III, Oriiz U. Onuwaje, the reports were taken out of context to suit a narrative.
Onuwaje noted that the Olu of Warri had no political affiliation to any party or candidate vying for any office in the forthcoming elections, accusing the writer of contravening the Palace’s non-partisan status.
The statement reads, “On the instructions of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III – The Olu of Warri; firmly rebut the statement claiming Ogiame’s endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and restates that Ogiame has no political affiliation or preferred political candidate for any office in the forthcoming 2023 elections be it at the regional, sub-national or national level.
“Ogiame is a father figure to all and has no personal favourite or special interests in any candidate or political party vying for any office in the forthcoming elections one way or another and will therefore not endorse or discredit any candidate to the detriment or advantage of others.
“The headlines credited to Ogiame in the referenced quotes have been taken out of context and reworked to suit a specific narrative. They cannot be further from the truth. For an unclear motive, the writer contravenes the Palace’s avowed role of non-partisanship.”
“Ogiame is a father figure to all who have a genuine interest in advancing the course of development of our nation. Ogiame is duty-bound to receive and proffer advice and blessings to all those who seek his audience and counsel.
“Therefore, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III – The Olu of Warri is using this medium to make this important clarification for the avoidance of doubt and further requesting that in the future, any queries and clarifications on Palace communications should be directed to the Palace media office.”
POLITICS
2023: We wish you good luck, APC senators tell Osinbajo
Senate President Ahmed Lawan says he and his colleagues wish Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo “good luck” in his endeavour to become Nigeria’s next president.
Osinbajo had, on Monday, announced his interest in contesting the presidency in the 2023 general election.
On Tuesday evening, the vice-president hosted iftar for the senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Iftar is the evening meal which Muslims use to break their fast during during the Ramadan period.
The dinner meeting held behind closed doors.
Speaking with state house correspondents after the iftar at the vice-president’s official residence at the presidential villa, Lawan said Osinbajo sought the lawmakers’ support on his presidential bid.
The senate president, however, wasn’t specific on if the lawmakers would endorse Osinbajo for the presidency.
“We had iftar with his excellency, the vice-president, and thereafter, we had brief interaction on our government and of course, on the vice-president’s declaration to run for the presidency of our great country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lawan said.
“Naturally, the vice-president told us that he has expressed his interest and that he wanted to consult with the senate APC caucus.
“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and we did, and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time. We wish the vice-president good luck in this endeavour.
“But let me assure everyone that the senate APC caucus and, indeed, the national assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party, the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians and also work hard to ensure that by 2023, the next administration is an APC administration at the centre, and majority of the states by the grace of God will be APC.”
POLITICS
Tinubu opens up on why he met APC governors
The National Leader of All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has explained why he met with members of the Progressives Governors Forum on Monday.
Tinubu had met with the APC governors at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his intention to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in 2023.
The governors in attendance include Governors Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai Mala Binu of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, amongst others.
The meeting came less than 24 hours after Osinbajo hosted the governors at his Aguda House residence on Sunday evening; where he disclosed his intention to run for the APC presidential ticket.
But briefing newsmen after the meeting, the former Lagos State Governor noted that he met with the governors to seek their support for his ambition to become Nigeria’s president.
“My mission here is to seek collaboration, support, and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure,” he said.
When asked about Osinbajo’s declaration and 2023 ambition, Tinubu said, “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.”
He added, “The fact that we have people in our party that express desire to lead the party into the highest office in the electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.”
Speaking on the purpose of the meeting, Bagudu said Tinubu met the governors to formally briefed them on his intention to lead Nigeria after Buhari’s regime in 2023.
“He met members of the PGF and stated what he has said publicly, his intention to seek the office of the President come 2023 which he had already announced before now.
“He briefed us on his reasons, thinking, and message. The governors graciously listened to him to digest everything he said. He acknowledged the role of the governors in the last convention of the party by helping in the evolution of the leadership that is acceptable and widely acknowledged by all party members.”
Bagudu noted that he responded on behalf of the governors and assured the presidential aspirant that they (governors) would discuss the matter during their meeting and make informed decision on his message.
POLITICS
2023 presidency: Amaechi consults Emir of Daura, Buhari’s hometown
Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi on Monday conferred with the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruq Umar as part of consultations on his 2023 presidential ambition.
The former Rivers Speaker and Governor was in the Katsina town on Monday, accompanied by Borno Senator Ali Ndume among others.
David Iyofor, his media aide posted an image of the meeting on Twitter.
“Emir Umar just finished praying for and blessed his Dan Amanar, Amaechi to proceed with courage in the race for APC 2023 Presidential ticket”, the spokesman tweeted.
The minister had earlier visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero.
The trip to the Northern States followed Amaechi’s declaration of intent last Saturday in Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.
He holds a traditional title ‘Dan Amanar Daura’, meaning trusted son of Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Latest News
- JJC Skillz deletes photo of his older son Benito from his Instagram page after the young man called out his wife Funke Akindele
- ‘No end in sight’ – US predicts Russia-Ukraine war will last long term
- Okagbare’s 200m record broken by 19-year-old Favour Ofili
- 2023: Olu of Warri didn’t endorse Tinubu – Palace
- Bellamino serves Nigerian hot “Pepper Soup” single
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Elon Musk says he’s ‘not sure’ he’ll be able to buy Twitter after $43 billion bid, teases a plan B
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Fearing inflation, Asia finally says bye to low interest rates
-
ENTERTAINMENT7 hours ago
Bellamino serves Nigerian hot “Pepper Soup” single
-
NEWS1 day ago
US approves $1billion fresh military helicopters’ sale to Nigeria over insecurity
-
NEWS1 day ago
Families of kidnapped train passengers groan, appeal to bandits
-
SPORTS1 day ago
UEFA includes Modric, Rudiger, Walker, others in Champions League all-star XI [Full list]
-
NEWS6 hours ago
‘No end in sight’ – US predicts Russia-Ukraine war will last long term
-
SPORTS1 day ago
FA Cup: Klopp makes fresh demand ahead of Man City semi-final