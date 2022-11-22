2023: Obi meets leadership of CAN in Abuja [PHOTOS]

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Tuesday, engaged in an interactive section with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The former governor of Anambra State disclosed this in a post on his social media handles.

The event is taking place at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja.

Obi’s meeting with CAN officials came hours after the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar also met the body

NewsDay recalls that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had on November 16 met with the leadership of CAN where the choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket was discussed.

Tinubu had during the meeting, assured Nigerians that if elected president, his administration would carry everybody along no matter the religions.