POLITICS
2023: Nobody’ll get our ticket on a silver platter, APC tells Tinubu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its 2023 presidential ticket will not be given to any aspirant on a silver platter.
Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, said this while reacting to the public declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s National Leader, in the 2023 presidential race.
With his disclosure to contest the presidency, Tinubu is likely to clash with his political ‘godson’, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also believed to be interested in the presidential race.
Buhari had on Wednesday, during an interview with Channels Television, said he did not care who succeeds him in 2023.
Reacting to the declaration of Tinubu, Nabena said, “The APC will not give any of its members’ presidential ticket on a platter of gold; there are procedures so he (Tinubu) should continue consulting. The APC is not a come-and-take party. He should consult even those contesting with him.
“So consultations should continue and whoever emerges at the primaries will be the party’s presidential candidate for 2023,” the party said.
What I told Buhari – Tinubu
Responding to a question from State House reporters, Tinubu said he had formally informed President Buhari about his ambition to contest the presidential election
“I answer that with categorical yes. I’ve informed the president of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting.
“And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult. You’ll soon hear all you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I’ve informed Mr President of my ambition, and you don’t expect more answers than that.”
Asked what Buhari’s response was, Tinubu said: “That’s our business. He’s a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt and pursue my ambition, is a lifelong ambition.
“So, why do I expect him to say more than that? You’re running a democratic dispensation, and you must adopt the principles and the values and the virtues of democracy. That’s it.”
Tinubu, while responding to a question that sought his views on a potential race between himself, Osinbajo, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in view of the presence of various support groups drumming support for them, he said: “I don’t want to discuss individuals now. I must discuss myself. I have the confidence, the vision, the capacity to rule, build on the foundation of Mr President, and turn Nigeria better.
“I’ve done that with yielding commitment in Lagos State. You’ve seen that experience and the capacity to turn things around and that is what we’re doing.”
When asked about what Nigerians should expect from him if elected, he said: “You want my manifesto now? Not yet. Not yet.”
When informed about the views of some Nigerians that he should remain a kingmaker, he said nothing stops a kingmaker from becoming a king.
“I’ve never seen the cap of a kingmaker before. That’s the truth. And I’ve never seen where it is written in the rule book anywhere in any country that a kingmaker cannot be a king unless you commit murder.
“So, whatever is your attribute is your own opinion. Me, I want to pursue my ambition without the title of a kingmaker. You can write your literature and your story based upon your own perception”.
On the forthcoming APC convention for which no definite date had been fixed, he said: “It is certain that we’re going to get it.”
On whether the convention would hold next month, he said: “Oh, well. I’m not a spokesperson for the party. And the president is the leader of the party. So, expect convention, maybe if that’s added to your own anxiety, or the other party’s anxiety is good for us. We get it and we’ll get it done properly.”
He said the National Assembly and the president must be encouraged to review the Electoral Act saying “Whatever they come up with is what we must comply with.”
“There is no unlimited elasticity in what we face, because we have to plan and plan well, and be able to manage the time effectively. The great roadmap to success is the ability of a leader to do what he must do at the right time that it should be done. So, that to me, the electoral amendment point, we will still look at that collectively. And it is our country. It’s our democracy. We had adopted it and we will push it rigorously.”
POLITICS
Again, anti-Tinubu APC group, Lagos4Lagos shifts formal declaration for PDP to January 21
The Lagos4Lagos Movement, formed under the Lagos chapter of the ruling All Progressives Progress (APC), has again shifted its official declaration of defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The movement announced on Monday that the formal defection will now hold January 21, as it aims “to win more souls” for the movement.
Dropping the hint during an emergency CWC meeting of Lagos4Lagos and members of the Local Organizing Committee(LOC), the leader of the group, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) stated that the new date became imperative following an emergency meeting he had with the Leader of the Party in Southwest, Engr. Seyi Makinde who is equally the Governor of Oyo State on Sunday, January 10, 2022.
Jandor stressed that Gov. Makinde expressed the interest of his colleague Governors, Federal lawmakers and other major stakeholders who have signified readiness to be part of the grand event.
Addressing the gathering of Lagos4Lagos at the meeting, Jandor stated that the new date is an opportunity to ‘win more souls’ into the Lagos4Lagos train.
He noted that the request for change of date by the Governors and other stakeholders is a demonstration of the rising profile of the Movement and its symbol. Lagos4Lagos.
POLITICS
Ekiti 2022: APC announces new date for primary election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Governorship Primary Election in Ekiti State.
The APC has equally fixed January 27, 2022 for the conduct of the Governorship Primary Election in the state.
This was in accordance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines,
This was contained in the party’s official notice issued by the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudodehe.
INEC has fixed June 18, 2022 for the Ekiti governorship election.
POLITICS
Oyetola declares interest for second term, begs royal fathers
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has expressed his interest to contest for a second term in office.
Governor Oyetola, who made this known Thursday during an unscheduled visit to the meeting of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers in Osogbo, declared that his intention to run for a second term was part of efforts to consolidate on the good works and appreciable performance of his administration.
While seeking the blessings of the monarchs, the Osun Governor appealed to them to persist in their prayers for the success of his administration.
He noted that their prayers had been the driving force motivating him to put more into governance.
Responding, the Chairman of the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II reminded the Governor that they were apolitical as royal fathers.
Ooni Ogunwusi also assured that the council had dutifully prayed for him and wished him well in his endeavour.
