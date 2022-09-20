POLITICS
2023: Lawan out as INEC clears Umahi, Akpabio for NASS elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the list of 80 successful candidates, including Governor David Umahi, for the 2023 National Assembly elections in Ebonyi State.
The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Joseph Chukwu, made this known at a news briefing at the INEC headquarters in Abakaliki on Tuesday.
Chukwu explained that the list had been displayed at the state headquarters and INEC offices in the 13 local government areas of the state.
According to him, the commission cleared thirty-two presidential and vice presidential candidates from the eighteen registered political parties for the 2023 election.
Chukwu said that the display of the list of cleared candidates was in compliance with section 32 (1) of the Electoral Act.
The section provides that the names of candidates sponsored by political parties shall be published one hundred and fifty days before the poll.
A breakdown of the list showed 29 Senatorial and 51 House Representatives candidates from the 3 senatorial districts and 6 federal constituencies of Ebonyi.
NAN reports that Umahi made the senatorial list as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ebonyi South.
Meanwhile, with the latest disclosure by INEC, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan is out from next year’s senatorial election, while former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would participate in the poll.
Recall that Umahi, Lawan and Akpabio nominations for the 2023 senatorial elections had been under contention, following their losing out at the presidential primaries of the APC.
INEC had refused to publish the names of any candidates for the party in the affected senatorial districts.
However, a Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered INEC to accept and publish Akpabio’s name as the candidate of the APC for the 2023 Akwa Ibom North/West Senatorial District election.
Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order on Monday.
POLITICS
2023 polls: Ogun PDP goes spiritual, clerics, candidates pray inside rain
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, candidates, leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State have resorted to God, seeking victory.
Religious leaders from different denominations gathered at the PDP Secretariat in Abeokuta Monday, praying for God’s protection during the campaign tours and for success at the polls.
Despite the heavy rain that characterised the day, pastors and Islamic clerics knelt in the rain to pray fervently for the opposition party.
The idea, the party said, was to seek the face of God for His protection before and during the campaigns and to guard against the “evil plans” of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
In his words, Adebutu revealed that the PDP was pursuing the 2023 elections physically and spiritually, asking the people not to relent.
The gubernatorial candidate said the PDP was seeking victory for all its candidates, from the presidential to the House of Assembly.
Adebutu said he sometimes got tired of the sleeplessness that comes with electioneering, saying, however, that he had decided not to give up in making the required sacrifices for the betterment of Ogun State.
He declared that his decision to join the governorship race was not to amass wealth, but to give good governance to the people of Ogun and make the State a better place for all and sundry.
The secretary of the party in Ogun, Dr Sunday Solarin, said the PDP must guard against all spiritual forces that might want to distort all the plans it already put in place.
Solarin disclosed that the idea of the prayer session was mooted by the women wing of the party, adding that the idea was the first of its kind in the party.
Addressing newsmen, the PDP State Women Leader, Remilekun Olusoji, said: “We are here to seek the face of God and His protection before the campaigns begin. We are also here to seek peace and love in the PDP.
“We have prayed for victory for all our candidates. This was necessitated after a dream I had that required that we gather for a prayer session as a party. This we have done and we are now confident of victory at the polls.”
POLITICS
Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking disqualification of Tinubu, Peter Obi
A federal high court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.
In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1016/2022, the PDP had challenged the propriety of the substitution of the running mates for the APC and the Labour Party.
It prayed the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prevent Tinubu and Obi from replacing their running mates with Kashim Shettima and Datti Baba-Ahmed respectively.
The party asked the court to declare that Tinubu and Obi be disqualified unless they contest alongside their previous running mates – Kabiru Masari and Doyin Okupe.
The PDP averred that the Electoral Act 2022 did not make provision for a “place holder” or temporary running mate.
The party also asked the court to determine if “by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sections 29(1), 31, 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the first defendant (INEC) can validly accept any change or substitution of the 4th (Masari) and 7th (Okupe) defendants as running mates of the 3rd (APC) and 6th (Labour Party) defendants”.
Those listed as first to seventh respondents in the case are INEC, APC, Tinubu, Masari, Labour Party, Obi and Okupe.
All the respondents in the suit challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.
Delivering judgment on Monday, Donatus Okorowo, the judge, held that the court lacked jurisdiction to preside over the suit.
He said the suit lacks merit, and it is an “abuse of court process”.
Consequently, the matter was dismissed.
POLITICS
You are a bad human being – Davido slams Governor Oyetola
Music star, David Adeleke, AKA Davido, has described Governor Gboyega Oyetola as a ‘bad human being’.
Davido said this while reacting to reports that his uncle, who won the Osun State governorship election, admitted that there was over-voting in his response to the petition against his victory at the July 16 governorship poll pending before Election Petition Tribunal.
Adeleke, had in a statement on Sunday, denied the reports circulating on social media, adding that his defence was being twisted.
Spokesperson to the governor-elect, Rasheed Olawale, said Adeleke in his defence filed before the Tribunal dismissed Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola’s claim of over-voting in 750 polling units, stressing that the over-voting was created by the incomplete data of BVAS based on the unsynchronised BVAS report that was used by the petitioners.
Reacting Davido urged the INEC to tell Nigerians if there was over-voting with its new BVAS Machine.
He tweeted, “You are actually just a bad human being @GboyegaOyetola no other way to put it, spreading lies everywhere destroying your legacy (not like you even have).
“It’s done and dusted @inecnigeria Abeg is there any such thing as over voting with your new BVAS Machine? NOV 27th WE MOVE.”
