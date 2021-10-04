POLITICS
2023: Lagos monarchs endorse Tinubu to succeed Buhari
Lagos monarchs within the Badagry Division have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidency.
They described Tinubu, a former Lagos Governor, as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
The traditional rulers made the pronouncement at a town hall meeting organised by the South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) on Sunday.
They were Oba Momodu Afolabi, Onijanikin of Ijanikin; Oba Nofiu Dada Elete of Ete Kingdom; Oba Abideen Adekanbi, Osolu of Osolu Kingdom; Oba Mobadenle Oyekan Onilado of Ilado; Oba Caleb Adeniyi, Olojo of Ojo; Oba N. A. Akinyemi, Alabirun of Ikare Kingdom.
Others are Oba Taofik Adegboyega, Alahun of Imore Apapa; Oba Gausu Rasak Ovaria of Ibeshe; Oba Kasumu Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom; Oba Musiliu Adio Yussuf, Onisiwo of Tarkwa Bay; Oba Olayinka Lateef, Alado of Ado Kingdom.
The rest included Oba Adesina Asade; Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom; Oba Sherif Adesina Bello Onigbanko of Igbanko Kingdom, and Oba Josiah Ilemobade Aina, Oloto of Oto Kingdom.
SWAGA’23 National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye thanked the traditional leaders for the endorsement.
He noted that the Buhari administration will end in May 2023 and it will be fair that the presidency is zoned to South-West.
“It is widely known that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s philanthropic gestures is second to none. He equally fought for Nigeria’s democracy and performed brilliantly as a governor.
“I want to categorically submit that Tinubu’s case has gone beyond Lagos as most political parties have endorsed him in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States,” Adeyeye said.
SWAGA’23, the main body currently promoting Tinubu’s candidacy, earlier visited the Oni of Ife, Oluwo of Iwo, Alafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, Alake of Egba, among others.
The movement is continuing further consultations, according to Kafilat Ogbara, Secretary of the Lagos chapter.
The Jagaban of Borno has been in the United Kingdom since july recuperating after a surgery. Tinubu receives guests every week even and remains silent on his return.
In August, Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi reacted to a deal the President allegedly had with the APC co-founder.
The former Rivers Governor stated that he was not privy to the “agreement” if such was ever reached.
“If there was a private meeting between President Buhari and our leader, Tinubu, I wouldn’t know.
“If it was a public APC meeting and I was not there, something must be wrong. I was not told that there was an agreement that power should be handed over to Tinubu,” he said.
POLITICS
2023: Kogi alleges smear campaign against governor
Kogi State Government has raised the alarm over the alleged smear campaign against Governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the 2023 general elections.
There have been speculations that Governor Bello is interested in the Presidency, a move that has unsettled some major political actors.
Addressing journalists during its quarterly press briefing on Sunday the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, who highlighted some of the achievements of the governor, said the state government was aware of plans to paint the governor in bad light ahead of the 2023 general election.
According to him, plots by certain persons to impute embezzlement of the state’s funds on the governor have been unravelled.
His words: “With all of these achievements, it is unfortunate that some disgruntled political liabilities are still bent on launching a smear campaign on the person of Alhaji Yahaya Bello and the Government of Kogi.”
He revealed that several bloggers and media-guns-for-hire had been contracted on retainership to regularly sully the public space with claims of embezzlement by the governor and his administration.
Fanwo added that some of the figures planned to be thrown around in the days, weeks and months to come represented more money than the administration had even seen together at one time.
“We hope that the press will be vigilant and activate their investigative offices before running with such fabricated and unfounded allegations. Despite intense pressure and lobbying from across the country and even Nigerians in the Diaspora, Bello has not told anyone that he is running for President in 2023.
“His Excellency’s position is that he will give an appropriate answer to his supporters at the appropriate time. But Intelligence reports at our disposal show that a certain person is at the centre of this conspiracy. We will respond to him with the applicable legal force. Our gentleness must not be mistaken for cowardice,” he warned.
POLITICS
2023 Elections: Former INEC Chairman, Jega insists on e-transmission of results
Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has called for the electronic transmission of election results in the country.
He made the call at weekend during a national political summit in Abuja, ahead of the general elections in 2023.
“Transmission of election results has been one of the key areas in which reckless, unpatriotic, and self-serving politicians have undermined the integrity of the Nigerian electoral process,” Jega said.
“Bringing remarkable integrity to the Nigerian electoral process, therefore, would no doubt require the jettisoning of the traditional obtuse manual transmission of results, and its replacement with using appropriate technology with electronic transmission of results.”
The former INEC boss also expressed worries over citizens’ lack of trust in the electoral process and the poor performances by those elected through the process.
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, on his part blamed the failure of the electoral system on Nigerians who ‘enthrone tyranny during elections for peanuts’.
“Are we practicing democracy? No. We are practicing election-ocracy, that is my new term for it. What do I mean by election-ocracy? Every four years, Nigerians go out to the poll to carry out a ritual of electing their leaders,” he explained.
“They never actually elect them anyway because their leaders select themselves, they are state captors. They have captured the state.”
In his remarks, A political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, proposes a solution – the merger of three political parties aside from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He said, “To project these desires, the comity of NCFront for Political Parties is proposing the merger of three of the leading political parties outside of the PDP and the APC to merge with a plan to absorb other parties and righteous wings of the APC and the PDP.”
Many of the participants believe that Nigerians must be ready to embrace the right motives of electing those that will lead them via a credible electoral process to ensure good governance in the country.
POLITICS
PDP leaders lobby for Mark, Makarfi, Babangida as National Chairman
Some key leaders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have begun moves to lobby for a former president of the Senate, David Mark and an ex-governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, to emerge as the next national chairman of the party.
The latest change of tactics came after the zoning committee, headed by the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, zoned the position to the North.
However, the position of the presidency still remains dicey as the party leaders might throw the race open to all zones.
Ugwuanyi had announced last Thursday that the National Working Committee (NWC) positions currently being held by party members across the country would be swapped between the North and South.
He, however, said the mandate of his committee did not include zoning of the office of president and vice president after a meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum had earlier endorsed the decision.
Before the decision, only aspirants from the South-West geopolitical zone were being touted as possible successor to the suspended PDP national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.
They included a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and the party’s candidate in the 2020 Ondo State governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
Oyinlola’s campaign posters had surfaced at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja before the decision of the zoning committee, which still requires the ratification by the National Executive Committee (NEC), which has fixed its meeting for Thursday.
It was gathered that Mark was being promoted by PDP governors who saw him as a stabiliser and personality with wider acceptability.
His candidacy, a reliable source said, enjoys the backing of his state governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
One of the leaders championing the cause said the former Senate president was being considered because “party leaders, especially the PDP Governors’ Forum, are looking for a stabiliser.”
“They feel that somebody who has a national character and appeal is needed to stabilise the party, somebody who can enjoy the support of the military and the civilian populace. So they zeroed in on him. Basically, they want somebody who has never abandoned the party.
“In 2015, after the PDP lost election, virtually everybody that is ‘who is who’ in the party left to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said he would be the last man standing. That statement is paying off,” he said.
It was also gathered that Makarfi, who briefly steered the ship of the party, enjoys the support of key political leaders from the “core” North.
Asked if he was willing to heed the call to succeed Prince Secondus as national chairman, the former governor of Kaduna State replied in a text message sent to our correspondent, “I am not aware of that.”
Another group of PDP leaders has recommended former governor of Niger State Babangida Aliyu.
However, the unstable PDP structure in Niger State, especially the disunity between the leaders and other members, is counting against him.
