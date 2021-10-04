2023: Lagos monarchs endorse Tinubu to succeed Buhari

Lagos monarchs within the Badagry Division have endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu for the 2023 presidency.

They described Tinubu, a former Lagos Governor, as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The traditional rulers made the pronouncement at a town hall meeting organised by the South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) on Sunday.

They were Oba Momodu Afolabi, Onijanikin of Ijanikin; Oba Nofiu Dada Elete of Ete Kingdom; Oba Abideen Adekanbi, Osolu of Osolu Kingdom; Oba Mobadenle Oyekan Onilado of Ilado; Oba Caleb Adeniyi, Olojo of Ojo; Oba N. A. Akinyemi, Alabirun of Ikare Kingdom.

Others are Oba Taofik Adegboyega, Alahun of Imore Apapa; Oba Gausu Rasak Ovaria of Ibeshe; Oba Kasumu Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom; Oba Musiliu Adio Yussuf, Onisiwo of Tarkwa Bay; Oba Olayinka Lateef, Alado of Ado Kingdom.

The rest included Oba Adesina Asade; Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom; Oba Sherif Adesina Bello Onigbanko of Igbanko Kingdom, and Oba Josiah Ilemobade Aina, Oloto of Oto Kingdom.

SWAGA’23 National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye thanked the traditional leaders for the endorsement.

He noted that the Buhari administration will end in May 2023 and it will be fair that the presidency is zoned to South-West.

“It is widely known that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s philanthropic gestures is second to none. He equally fought for Nigeria’s democracy and performed brilliantly as a governor.

“I want to categorically submit that Tinubu’s case has gone beyond Lagos as most political parties have endorsed him in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo States,” Adeyeye said.

SWAGA’23, the main body currently promoting Tinubu’s candidacy, earlier visited the Oni of Ife, Oluwo of Iwo, Alafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan, Alake of Egba, among others.

The movement is continuing further consultations, according to Kafilat Ogbara, Secretary of the Lagos chapter.

The Jagaban of Borno has been in the United Kingdom since july recuperating after a surgery. Tinubu receives guests every week even and remains silent on his return.

In August, Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi reacted to a deal the President allegedly had with the APC co-founder.

The former Rivers Governor stated that he was not privy to the “agreement” if such was ever reached.

“If there was a private meeting between President Buhari and our leader, Tinubu, I wouldn’t know.

“If it was a public APC meeting and I was not there, something must be wrong. I was not told that there was an agreement that power should be handed over to Tinubu,” he said.