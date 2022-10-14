2023: Jonathan finally endorses Atiku, calls Okowa incoming VP

With less than five months to the 2023 presidential election, former President Goodluck Jonathan has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Jonathan described Governor Okowa of Delta State as the “incoming Vice President” of Nigeria.

He spoke yesterday while hosting the Delta State governor.

Pulling Okowa from his seat, Jonathan, who was seen holding a plate of kola nuts and praying for his guests, asked God to grant his visitor “acceptability.”

“We pray that this kola nut being presented to all of us will give us more energy, more acceptability and more success in all our endeavours. Especially for those who want to represent us from next year,” he stated.

Turning to Okowa, Jonathan said: “This is for our incoming vice president, who has spent his two terms as governor and needs to move up.“

Okowa said the visit was to seek Jonathan’s guidance and prayers.

He noted that it was impossible to embark on such a journey without recourse to the former Nigerian leader.

“We are here for the fact it is difficult for the party to truly go on, even as we flag off our campaign, without formally coming to request that though we are very conversant with the fact that you are playing an elder statesman role, not just within our nation but outside the country and indeed Africa, there is a need for us to come forth to plead that you need to give us guidance.

“You will also offer us prayers and find a way to add your voice both privately and even publicly in many situations that we call on you to speak on behalf of this nation and on behalf of the PDP,” he stated.