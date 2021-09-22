POLITICS
2023: Jega, Bugaje, Abdulfatah, Utomi, Adeniran, others form political group
Ahead of the 2023 general election, some Nigerians of diverse professional background converged on Abuja, Tuesday, to express lack of confidence in the nation’s two popular political parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
They said the quest to rescue Nigeria from imminent danger informed the idea to form a coalition, which would serve as a platform to galvanise Nigerians across political spectrum to free the country from its current woes and give it a fresh lease of life.
At the national caucus Meeting of Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP), where a proposal for the Rescue Nigeria agenda was unveiled, participants at the event took their turn to express dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation and leadership under the present administration, saying the country could not afford to continue in the same direction of selecting its political leaders.
Those in attendance included a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Usman Bugaje; former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed; ex-Chairman of Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega; renowned Economist, Professor Pat Utomi; former Minister of Education, Prof Tunde Adeniran and two members of staff of the United Nations, Prof Terhemba Shija and Dr. Rose Indi Dalandi, among others.
According to them, The Rescue Nigeria Project, was founded on the premise that the problems of Nigeria emanated from poor leadership, adding that the deepening crises in the leading political parties were all the more the reason the re-calibration was necessary.
They noted further that any attempt to rescue Nigeria from its troubles must first rescue it from the current leadership recruitment mechanism that seemed to leverage on money and connection or ethnic sentiments and no premium on knowledge or competence.
In his welcome address, the National Coordinator of the group, Usman Bugaje, described the current leadership recruitment mechanism in Nigeria as a threat to national development.
His words: “We have been unable to exit the leadership conundrum precisely, because the leadership recruitment mechanism in our political parties is so flawed that, except for accidents, they are incapable of producing competent leaders with the requisite knowledge, discipline and commitment to make a difference. We are living with, or better still, groaning under the consequences of this folly.
“The challenge is how to introduce a set of criteria or better still re-calibrate the recruitment mechanism in our political parties to prioritize knowledge, competence and character.”
Ahmed, former Kwara governor, said the various separatists agitations in the country were fueled by the level of divisiveness at witnessed today.
He said: “A new platform should be put in place to take us out of the current quagmire if we must survive as a country. We are starting with a Rescue Nigeria Project, which we ultimately hope to drive into a strong coalition. And we to see this generating ideas and new ways of doing new things.”
POLITICS
Only Buni knows why Fani-Kayode was allowed into APC – El-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has stated his position on the defection of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
El-Rufai said only APC leaders who brought Fani-Kayode back into the party could explain why they allowed him.
He stated his position while responding to journalists who asked for his response on Fani-Kayode’s defection at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.
According to El-Rufai: “I don’t comment on the decisions and actions of the leaders of the party. They have the job of running the party and they have to make the judgment on who to bring into the party.
“And you know politics is a game of addition. So you want to add and add. And they have taken that decision. But I don’t comment on that because they are the ones running the party.
“If I bring someone to Kaduna and you asked the Kaduna State Government to explain, I will explain. I don’t know how to run the party.
“I was deputy national Secretary for a short while and it was the only experience I had in party management. So I won’t comment on that.”
The former Aviation Minister had last week defected to the APC, after u ars of criticizing the ruling party.
Fani-Kayode’s defection was made public when he was officially presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He was presented to the president by APC acting National Chairman, Mai Mala-Buni.
POLITICS
I’ve not selected any successor- Ganduje
Against campaigns of calumny makings the rounds that the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has in connivance with some stakeholders in the state, secretly selected his successor, the governor has denied the allegation.
The governor, who spoke in an interview with Daily Trust on Monday stressed that he would not impose or anoint any candidate as his successor.
He described the 2023 elections issues as unnecessary distractions and appealed to the people to put aside such distractions.
“It is not only far but very far and what you read in the newspapers is not true. It was mischief and the people of Kano know that we have not anointed anybody as a gubernatorial candidate or state senatorial candidate or any elective position. We are more concerned about the governance up to the time INEC will come up with the timetable for elections.
“So, I assure you we are all intact. All those who would like to contest for the election as far as we are concerned are all good politicians of the party, all eligible to contest for election. When the time comes, it is our responsibility to see that we discuss among ourselves, even negotiation to go into the contest, according to the rule and regulations of our party and the constitution of Nigeria.”
POLITICS
APC reveals 12 things FFK must do before being accepted into ruling party
Salihu Moh Lukman, the Director-General (DG) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has disclosed that the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode into the party is incomplete until he meets some conditions.
The PGF DG, in a statement he issued in Abuja, equally revealed that party members are genuinely and understandably angry with the red-carpet reception President Muhammadu Buhari gave to him last week Thursday.
Conditions Fani-Kayode must meet
To avoid rancour and infighting that might ensue from envisaged power-play, Lukman listed some conditions the new decampee must satisfy to ensure his full reception by, and continued stay in the party.
- Accountability to party leaders, organs, and Nigerians
- Decorum and comportment (he must never act uncontrollably at any time)
- Strict adherence to the provisions of the party constitution and its manifesto
- Possession of copies of the APC constitution and manifesto
- Cooperation with party members especially in relation to addressing national issues
- Commitment to a united Nigeria
- Demonstration of respect for all Nigerians irrespective of differences
- Demonstration of tolerance and respect for opinions of leaders and members of the party
- Respect in expressing disagreement
- Avoidance of promotion of divisive campaigns
- Possession of a photo gallery with images of him uniting with Chief Bisi Akande, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and other party leaders in his home state, Osun
- Registration with the APC from his ward. Read more:
Latest News
- Iyabo Ojo in the mud after Toyin Abraham debunked beef with Funke Akindele
- UK employs 353 Nigerian doctors in three months amid ongoing strike
- 2023: Northern Elders give conditions for Southerner to become next president
- Toyin Abraham denies rift with Funke Akindele
- Mailafia’s Death: Our story —UniAbuja Teaching Hospital
Trending
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Gov. Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in London
-
NEWS1 day ago
Stray bullet kills Ebonyi pastor while praying during morning devotion
-
POLITICS1 day ago
APC reveals 12 things FFK must do before being accepted into ruling party
-
NEWS2 days ago
Sheikh Zakzaky meets survivors of 2015 clash
-
NEWS1 day ago
Storey building collapses in Ondo
-
POLITICS1 day ago
I’ve not selected any successor- Ganduje
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
CharlyBoy drops new song inspired by King of Boys
-
NEWS1 day ago
New LASU VC woos staff, students