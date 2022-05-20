2023: IPOB threatens South-east politicians, says no rallies amid attacks

The Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has warned political parties against holding rallies in the South-East, saying they have done nothing while Fulani bandits kidnap their people and rape their women.

The Nnamdi Kanu-led organisation also advised a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Ikechi Emenike and his followers against holding a political rally in Umuahia, the Abia State capital on Friday (today).

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, on Friday.



It said, “We want to advise Chief Ikechi Emenike and his APC people not to hold any political rally in Umuahia tomorrow, Friday, May 20, 2022, while they kept quiet and did nothing when Fulani bandits kidnapped passengers including female students along Okigwe/ Uturu Road.



“We cannot allow Emenike and his APC co-travellers to be dancing and singing at Chidiebere Park while our daughters are still in captivity.



“It is hypocrisy for the political elite to show no concern about the plights of our people who they claim to be seeking their welfare. It is wickedness for Emenike and his co-travellers to keep mute and do nothing about the incessant abductions of Igbo sons and daughters by Fulani herdsmen around Uturu and its environs. Ikechi Emenike should keep away from Chidiebere Park Umuahia tomorrow.

“We won’t allow APC and other political parties to continue to hold their rallies in our land while Fulani bandits operate with impunity, kidnapping and raping our people, yet the politicians do nothing about it. All they care about is 2023. Enough is enough!

“Fulani bandits are holding Igbo girls and are demanding N10 million as ransom per person, Emenike and APC to be dancing at a rally when the families of the victims are in a painful mood. He should not dare us.”