POLITICS
2023: INEC redeploys RECs, others
As part of the preparations for the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the redeployment of some of its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and posting of staff.
The redeployment was announced in a statement issued by Festus Okoye Esq, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman for Information and Voter Education, on Tuesday, in Abuja.
Mr. Okoye said the redeployment and posting, affecting 385 staff nationwide, was a routine exercise which will continue from time to time.
Those affected in the redeployment include two RECs and eight Directorate level staff, amongst others.
“In line with the extant policy, the commission hereby redeploys two Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs) eight Directorate level staff, ” he said.
According to Mr Okoye, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, REC, Cross River state, had been redeployed to REC, Akwa Ibom State, while Dr Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem, REC, Edo state had been moved to Cross River state.
He said that Engineer Paul Omokore, Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, had been redeployed as Director, ICT, Headquarters, Abuja; Engineer Chidi Nwafor, Director, ICT to Administrative Secretary, Enugu State ;Mr Chima Duruaku, Administrative Secretary, Anambra state to Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja; and Mr jude Okwuanu, Administrative Secretary, Enugu State to Administrative Secretary, Anambra State.
Others include, Usman Musa Wase, Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, who had been redeployed as the Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State; Mr Salisu Garba, Director in the Electoral Operations Department to Director, Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja; Barr. Waziri Zanna, Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT to Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja; while Godwin Wada Edibo, Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State had been redeployed as the Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT.
He further noted that the redeployment/postings take immediate effect, while handing and taking over should be concluded on/or before Friday 26th August, 2022.
2023: INEC redeploys RECs, others
ENTERTAINMENT
PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has slammed PSG star, Kylian Mbappe over his attitude towards senior players at the French champions.
Mbappe has recently clashed with Lionel Messi and Neymar, raising question marks over his attitude after he was made world’s highest paid player by the French capital club.
During PSG’s game against Montpellier last weekend, the Frenchman argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty after he had already missed one.
After the penalty incident, the 23-year-old was also spotted pushing the great Lionel Messi after the Argentine failed to pass him the ball.
And Rooney, now the manager of DC United in the Major League Soccer, has criticised the striker.
“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.
“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.
“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.
POLITICS
2023: APC asks court to disqualify all PDP candidates in Rivers
The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it’s governorship candidate, Sim Fubara and thirty-one others before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, over “non compliance to electorial act”.
The APC is praying the court to disqualify all the candidates of the PDP for 2023 general elections for “delaying” to forward the register containing the names of their candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission within thirty days as required by law.
The APC also wants the court to disqualify all the PDP candidates in the state for not properly signing the letter contianing the names of the candidates before forwarding it.
When the matter was mentioned in court on Thursday, counsel to APC, CC Dike moved motion exparte for substituted service to all the respondents.
The court subsequently granted the order which allows the plaintiff to serve the respondents by pasting the court processes on their building.
Presiding Judge, Justice, Ayuah Phoebe before adjourning till 31st of August, 2022 for hearing, directed the plaintiff to effect service to the respondents before the next adjourned date.
POLITICS
Osun: PDP constitutes Caretaker Committee
]
A month after the Osun State governorship election, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) constituted a Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the chapter.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced PDP governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the governorship election held in Osun State having garnered 403,371 votes against his runner-up, the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, Thursday explained that it performed the function on behalf of National Executive Committee (NEC) to give the party direction in the state.
They appointed Dr. Adekunle Akindele as the Chairman and Barr. Hashim Abioye as the Caretaker Committee Secretary.
Other members of the committee include Barr. Niyi Owolade, Chief Mrs. Ayo Awolowo, Dr. B.T. Salami, Engr. Adetoye Ogunboyega and Alh. Razaq Oyelani.
The statement read in part “The decision which is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the previous Caretaker Committee, is in line with the powers of the NWC under the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).
“The Osun State Caretaker Committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the Party in Osun State, as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months); or till a new Executive Committee is elected.
“The PDP charges all members of our Party in Osun to remain united and focused on our Party’s mission to Rescue, Redirect and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”
Osun: PDP constitutes Caretaker Committee
Latest News
- Customer Service Representative Job at Great Brands Nigeria Limited
- Lawless soldiers brutalise policemen for seizing colleague’s Okada
- PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
- Transfer: Darren Bent tells Man United to sign Chelsea star, Gallagher
- EPL: Suarez reveals what he told Nunez after head-butting Andersen in Liverpool’s draw
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Blackout looms as IKEDC stops operations
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘absolutely wants’ Borussia Dortmund transfer as Man Utd exit saga drags on
-
SPORTS18 hours ago
LeBron James becomes NBA’s highest earning star ever
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC supporters flood Obasanjo’s residence as Tinubu visits ex-President in Ogun
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: I will tell you who to vote for as my successor – Wike tells Rivers people
-
SPORTS1 day ago
BREAKING: Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe declares Man Utd takeover interest
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
VIDEO: Nigerian female footballer begs for N3.5m lifeline
-
NEWS2 days ago
Famous Adamawa wrestler sentenced to death by hanging for killing wife