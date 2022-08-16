2023: INEC redeploys RECs, others

As part of the preparations for the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the redeployment of some of its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and posting of staff.

The redeployment was announced in a statement issued by Festus Okoye Esq, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman for Information and Voter Education, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

Mr. Okoye said the redeployment and posting, affecting 385 staff nationwide, was a routine exercise which will continue from time to time.

Those affected in the redeployment include two RECs and eight Directorate level staff, amongst others.

“In line with the extant policy, the commission hereby redeploys two Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs) eight Directorate level staff, ” he said.

According to Mr Okoye, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, REC, Cross River state, had been redeployed to REC, Akwa Ibom State, while Dr Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem, REC, Edo state had been moved to Cross River state.

He said that Engineer Paul Omokore, Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, had been redeployed as Director, ICT, Headquarters, Abuja; Engineer Chidi Nwafor, Director, ICT to Administrative Secretary, Enugu State ;Mr Chima Duruaku, Administrative Secretary, Anambra state to Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja; and Mr jude Okwuanu, Administrative Secretary, Enugu State to Administrative Secretary, Anambra State.

Others include, Usman Musa Wase, Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, who had been redeployed as the Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State; Mr Salisu Garba, Director in the Electoral Operations Department to Director, Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja; Barr. Waziri Zanna, Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT to Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja; while Godwin Wada Edibo, Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State had been redeployed as the Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT.

He further noted that the redeployment/postings take immediate effect, while handing and taking over should be concluded on/or before Friday 26th August, 2022.

