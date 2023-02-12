2023: INEC announces voting procedure [PHOTO]

As part of its preparation for the forthcoming general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced voting procedure for the elections.

The disclosure was contained in a post on the Commission’s verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Commission said authentication with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, would be through finger-print or facials.

INEC said voting starts at 8:30am, with voters presenting their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, for accreditation using BVAS.

The statement further revealed that voters would be allowed to leave or stay 300 meters away to witness sorting and counting of votes.