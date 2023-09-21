Thursday, September 21, 2023
2023 Independence Day celebration will be low-key, no ceremony at Eagles Square – FG

The Federal Government has said that the 2023 Independence Day celebration will be low-key.

Nigeria celebrates her Independence on October 1 every year.

The Government has said this year’s event will not feature the usual ceremony at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

This was made known to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

He spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

According to him, this year’s event would be “a time for reflections…to think very deeply as a people and the journey forward.

“This journey is being charted by the captain of the ship.

“Independence is a very historic event for any country and we Nigerians are no exceptions.

“We are fully prepared for celebrations and for obvious reasons, it is going to be low-key and we are wishing Nigerians the best of luck and I want to assure them that better days are coming and pretty soon too.

“This is going to be low key; we are not going on a fantastic jamboree at the Eagle Square and other locations,” the SGF said

