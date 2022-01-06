POLITICS
2023: Identity of my successor remains a secret, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is not interested in who becomes the next president of the country in 2023 when he leaves office.
Buhari stated this during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday evening, noting that he might be eliminated if he discussed about his successor.
According to Buhari, the legacy and his record are important to him than who occupies the Aso Presidential Villa when his second term of office elapses next year May.
When asked of what comes to his mind when 2023, he said, “I’m not interested. It is not my problem. It is not my interest. I cannot say who succeeds me or talk about it. I may be eliminated if I mention it. I think it’s better I keep quiet.”
He promised to assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill only if the National Assembly removed the clause mandating political parties to conduct their election primaries directly. He had declined assent to the bill last month, saying it is undemocratic to constrain political parties to a mode of primary election, as provided in the bill. But, despite widespread clamour, he ruled out establishment of state police as solution to rising insecurity in the country, saying, “State police is not an option.”
2023: I didn’t meet Tambuwal over VP slot, says Mimiko
Former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko has denied report that he met with Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal over his alleged vice presidential ambition.
Mimiko said the various permutations written about him were false as he was not interested in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The former governor, who bared his mind in a statement by his spokesman John Paul Akinduro, said he did not meet with Tambuwal in Abuja and that he did not get a proposal to consider being his running mate.
Nigeria, as exemplified by the call of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) for the nation to have a Southern president in 2023.
Mimiko said he had not, in all his deliberations within Afenifere, put forward the idea of seeking their support for vice presidential ambition.
“Above all, Mimiko has made it clear that he is in the PDP to work towards actualising the decision of the majority of party members towards rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria for the good of the people and not any personal, individual agenda.
“Is it not curious that the report, speculative in its entirety, neither quoted any source nor sought confirmation or denial of any of its specious conjectures before publishing?” the statement added.
Femi Okunnu’s daughter, Khadijah declares bid to succeed Buhari
A youth development advocate, Mrs Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi (KOL) has announced intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
She is the daughter of Femi Okunnu (SAN), an elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner of Works and Housing.
The entrepreneur is the first female, in the current political circle, to announce bid to lead the country.
On Monday, she told the media in Lagos that it was high time the youths in Nigeria took over the reins of power.
The aspirant said with a large population, young citizens should support their peers to occupy the high offices to bring about more job opportunities in all sectors.
Okunnu-Lamidi insists she isn’t in the race out of vanity or frivolity, but with humility, responsibility and the burden of a generation to whom the future of nation belongs.
KOL noted that youths believe in the promise of an equitable and just political union which consolidates the people’s diverse strengths and harnesses untapped resources.
“Our contribution to Nigeria’s character, stability, peace, and progress deserves recognition and reward.
“The challenge of the presidency is to make Nigeria work for all of its diverse peoples. Nigeria is not working for us,” she lamented.
Okunnu-Lamidi cited the unemployment rate, lamenting that youths, who represent about 70% of the population, are worst hit by failed governance.
She decried deficient school curricula, poor teacher orientation, lack of focus on manufacturing, overdependence on the oil sector, low life expectancy and infant mortality rate.
“A president for all Nigerians must have integrity, competence, a 21st-century vision, energy, empathy for all our peoples, the weak, the dispossessed and the disenfranchised”, the aspirant added.
KOL said the poverty rate of estimated 40 per cent living below the poverty line and the rising number of out-of-school children can only be fixed by a competent president.
Okunnu-Lamidi holds a Business Management (Hons) degree from University of Bolton, RAK Campus in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a Master’s degree in Strategic Project Management (SPM) from Heriot-Watt University, Dubai.
I was offered money to okay Uba’s primary election victory
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, at the weekend, revealed that he was offered money to accept the victory of the candidate of the party, Senator Andy Uba, in the just concluded governorship election.
Ngige, a former governor of the state, said he was aware that no primary election took place to nominate Uba as the standard bearer of the party in the state, but some people offered him money to accept that the election went well.
Ngige, who addressed members of the party on new year day in his community, Alor, said he rejected the money, because it was against his conscience.
“13 persons went for the election (primary) and I told them I do not have anointed aspirant. I told them it is God, who makes a governor; it is also God, who makes a president. I told them to go to the field and convince everyone to vote for them.
“I told them what was going to happen was direct primaries, either by secret ballot or option A4. These aspirants listened to me and used their hard earned money to run for the election.
“None of them is a thief or stole money, so they used their hard earned money and we did a primary election and we said everyone would go to their ward, that voting will take place from 8am to 4pm.
“I even came from Abuja to participate in the process. Somebody of my status could not vote.
I didn’t see any electoral materials here in Alor ward one. I am from this place, no electoral officials or materials except INEC officials. They were the only people, who came, our party officials never came.
“By 5pm, I called Governor Dapo Abiodun and told him nothing happened. I told him to postpone the election from Saturday to Monday he said okay, but they ended up announcing result.”
Ngige, however, failed to disclose who offered him money, saying, “At the end, they said I should come and take money and say the election held. I, Chris Ngige should come and take money and say an election that I never participated in has held?
“I told them I have all the money I needed, and that I have contested for all the positions I needed to contest for. It is only one position that I have not contested for. We are the founding fathers of this party, these were the same people, who stood against us in the early days of APC and called us Boko Haram party.
“Today, they are saying Ngige does not want people to come in and that I am now putting people, who are my brothers in position. Do not listen to them, they are lying.”
Speaking on the decision to make Uba the leader of the party in the state, Ngige said, “There is nothing like leader in APC constitution. If you want to answer leader, you answer, but there is no such thing in the constitution of the APC.
“2023 is the reason all these wayo people are here moving about. They have gone to collect money from people that they will work for them, but we will not allow them.
“Now, they are going about saying they have written the names of the people, who will become the ward, local government and state executive, but do not listen to them.
“It was the same way they wrote election results for Anambra election and were going about, but when they brought it, it was dismissed. It is same way they will dismiss the list they are bandying about today. We will hold a very credible congress in Anambra State.”
