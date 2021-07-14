POLITICS
2023: I may not be alive to run for second term – Bala Mohammed
The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has said that he may not be alive to run for a second term in office.
The Governor said that it all depends on God and not some unnamed men in the State who want to pull him down, adding that he may even run for the Presidency in 2023.
Bala said that those he described as “Abuja politicians” from the state have nothing to offer other than hatred and treachery.
Bala said that security reports at his disposal indicated that those people were behind the criminality in the state, adding that he knew those masterminding the incidences of kidnappings and criminality in the state.
The governor said this on Tuesday when he distributed cash and starter packs worth N75 million to 500 selected people in Darazo town, located in Darazo Local Government Area.
“Don’t listen to the Abuja politicians who have nothing to offer other than to pull down Bala Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi,” he said.
“By the grace of God, I have become governor with or without them and of course, I will live my time allotted to me by Allah. I may go for a second term, I may not even live to that time; I may go for the presidency, there is nothing they can do. I know what they are doing.
“Those Abuja politicians are not doing anything for us other than bringing mischief. I know some leaders of the state who are busy bringing criminals to the state. I will talk when the time comes. We will prove tough but certainly, we are not afraid of them,” he declared.
Senator Shehu Sani dumps PRP
Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
He has not declared interest in joining another party but there are feelers he may join the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) any moment from now.
In his resignation letter dated July 9, 2021 addressed to PRP chairman in ward 6, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, Sani said the notice to leave the party was with immediate effect.
It reads: “I wish to officially notify you of my decision to step aside from the Peoples Redemption Party. This notice takes effect from today.
“I hope we shall continue to relate in the spirit of our struggle, our shared history and our common ideological principles.”
Shehu Sani joined the PRP in October 2018 after he failed to win the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 Kaduna central senatorial seat.
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had cleared Shehu Sani as the only candidate for the primary but Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai kicked against it.
Subsequently, a primary election was conducted in the district and Uba Sani, the preferred candidate of El-Rufai, won the party’s ticket.
PDP urges court to sack Zamfara Gov over defection
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed July 16 to hear a suit challenging the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to sack Zamfara Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle over his defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The request forms part of the reliefs being sought in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/489/2021 filed in the names of two PDP members from Zamfara State – Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed.
The plaintiffs are contending that, in view of an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court, to the effect that the APC had no candidates in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, having not conducted valid primaries, it would be unlawful for Matawalle to retain his office while defecting from the PDP to the APC, and thereby transfer PDP’s victory to the APC.
They want the court to,among others,declare that Matawalle must resign from his office before his defection to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election, within three months, for the PDP to replace him.
On Monday after listening to plaintiffs’ lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN) moved his ex-parte motion, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted an order of substituted service of the originating processes on the Governor.
Justice Ekwo adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit until July 16.
Buhari meets new APC governors of Cross River, Zamfara, hands over APC flags to them
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, at the State House in Abuja.
Both governors recently dumped the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Though the details of their meeting are yet to be known, photos were, however, shared on the Facebook page of the Nigerian Government.
The photos were captioned, “President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience New APC Governors of Cross River and Zamfara State led by APC Chairman Caretaker Committee at the State House, Abuja | 12th July 2021.”
