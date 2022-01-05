POLITICS
2023: I didn’t meet Tambuwal over VP slot, says Mimiko
Former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko has denied report that he met with Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal over his alleged vice presidential ambition.
Mimiko said the various permutations written about him were false as he was not interested in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The former governor, who bared his mind in a statement by his spokesman John Paul Akinduro, said he did not meet with Tambuwal in Abuja and that he did not get a proposal to consider being his running mate.
Nigeria, as exemplified by the call of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) for the nation to have a Southern president in 2023.
Mimiko said he had not, in all his deliberations within Afenifere, put forward the idea of seeking their support for vice presidential ambition.
“Above all, Mimiko has made it clear that he is in the PDP to work towards actualising the decision of the majority of party members towards rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria for the good of the people and not any personal, individual agenda.
“Is it not curious that the report, speculative in its entirety, neither quoted any source nor sought confirmation or denial of any of its specious conjectures before publishing?” the statement added.
POLITICS
Femi Okunnu’s daughter, Khadijah declares bid to succeed Buhari
A youth development advocate, Mrs Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi (KOL) has announced intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
She is the daughter of Femi Okunnu (SAN), an elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner of Works and Housing.
The entrepreneur is the first female, in the current political circle, to announce bid to lead the country.
On Monday, she told the media in Lagos that it was high time the youths in Nigeria took over the reins of power.
The aspirant said with a large population, young citizens should support their peers to occupy the high offices to bring about more job opportunities in all sectors.
Okunnu-Lamidi insists she isn’t in the race out of vanity or frivolity, but with humility, responsibility and the burden of a generation to whom the future of nation belongs.
KOL noted that youths believe in the promise of an equitable and just political union which consolidates the people’s diverse strengths and harnesses untapped resources.
“Our contribution to Nigeria’s character, stability, peace, and progress deserves recognition and reward.
“The challenge of the presidency is to make Nigeria work for all of its diverse peoples. Nigeria is not working for us,” she lamented.
Okunnu-Lamidi cited the unemployment rate, lamenting that youths, who represent about 70% of the population, are worst hit by failed governance.
She decried deficient school curricula, poor teacher orientation, lack of focus on manufacturing, overdependence on the oil sector, low life expectancy and infant mortality rate.
“A president for all Nigerians must have integrity, competence, a 21st-century vision, energy, empathy for all our peoples, the weak, the dispossessed and the disenfranchised”, the aspirant added.
KOL said the poverty rate of estimated 40 per cent living below the poverty line and the rising number of out-of-school children can only be fixed by a competent president.
Okunnu-Lamidi holds a Business Management (Hons) degree from University of Bolton, RAK Campus in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a Master’s degree in Strategic Project Management (SPM) from Heriot-Watt University, Dubai.
POLITICS
I was offered money to okay Uba’s primary election victory
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, at the weekend, revealed that he was offered money to accept the victory of the candidate of the party, Senator Andy Uba, in the just concluded governorship election.
Ngige, a former governor of the state, said he was aware that no primary election took place to nominate Uba as the standard bearer of the party in the state, but some people offered him money to accept that the election went well.
Ngige, who addressed members of the party on new year day in his community, Alor, said he rejected the money, because it was against his conscience.
“13 persons went for the election (primary) and I told them I do not have anointed aspirant. I told them it is God, who makes a governor; it is also God, who makes a president. I told them to go to the field and convince everyone to vote for them.
“I told them what was going to happen was direct primaries, either by secret ballot or option A4. These aspirants listened to me and used their hard earned money to run for the election.
“None of them is a thief or stole money, so they used their hard earned money and we did a primary election and we said everyone would go to their ward, that voting will take place from 8am to 4pm.
“I even came from Abuja to participate in the process. Somebody of my status could not vote.
I didn’t see any electoral materials here in Alor ward one. I am from this place, no electoral officials or materials except INEC officials. They were the only people, who came, our party officials never came.
“By 5pm, I called Governor Dapo Abiodun and told him nothing happened. I told him to postpone the election from Saturday to Monday he said okay, but they ended up announcing result.”
Ngige, however, failed to disclose who offered him money, saying, “At the end, they said I should come and take money and say the election held. I, Chris Ngige should come and take money and say an election that I never participated in has held?
“I told them I have all the money I needed, and that I have contested for all the positions I needed to contest for. It is only one position that I have not contested for. We are the founding fathers of this party, these were the same people, who stood against us in the early days of APC and called us Boko Haram party.
“Today, they are saying Ngige does not want people to come in and that I am now putting people, who are my brothers in position. Do not listen to them, they are lying.”
Speaking on the decision to make Uba the leader of the party in the state, Ngige said, “There is nothing like leader in APC constitution. If you want to answer leader, you answer, but there is no such thing in the constitution of the APC.
“2023 is the reason all these wayo people are here moving about. They have gone to collect money from people that they will work for them, but we will not allow them.
“Now, they are going about saying they have written the names of the people, who will become the ward, local government and state executive, but do not listen to them.
“It was the same way they wrote election results for Anambra election and were going about, but when they brought it, it was dismissed. It is same way they will dismiss the list they are bandying about today. We will hold a very credible congress in Anambra State.”
POLITICS
Ekiti 2022: Oni’s ambition suffers setback as Fayose, Olujimi settle rift
The governorship ambition of former governor of Ekiti State, Engr Segun Oni, may have suffered setback as the two contending groups in the People’s Democractic Party (PDP), the Osoko Political Assembly led by former Governor Ayo Fayose and another (Repositioning Group) led by the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi have resolved not to support his ambition.
The two groups reasoned that Oni just returned to the party from the APC and was not part of the Ekiti PDP Congresses and litigations, and therefore does not have any structure to support his ambition.
“Having failed to realize the governorship ambition in the APC that he decamped to eight years ago, he can’t come to the PDP to reap where he did not sow,” the source said Oni was told at the Lagos meeting.
The Fayose and Olujimi led groups have settled their rift and are said to have now resolved to support any candidate from either of their groups.
It was gathered that following the directive of the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other leadership of the party, a seven-man committee, comprising of Fayose and two persons from his group as well as Olujimi and two persons from her group met in Lagos last Monday. Oni was said to have been allowed to attend the meeting as an observer.
The Monday meeting was aftermath of the stakeholders meeting held in Abuja on December 20 and 21, 2021, in which it was established that there were only two groups in the PDP in Ekiti State.
The source said that at the Lagos meeting, the two groups said in his (Oni) presence that “he is on his own as far as his governorship ambition is concerned.”
The PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2018 election, Hon Deji Ogunsakin and former House of Reps member, Hon Segun Adekola represented the Fayose group in the meeting while former Senator, Duro Faseyi and Otunba Yinka Akerele represented the Olujimi group.
“Fayose and Olujimi have resolved to work together and they have already put machineries in motion to bring all their supporters together and back whoever emerges as candidate from the aspirants in their two groups.
“This was also reiterated in the meeting with stakeholders, held in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, December 30, 2021. The meeting was attended by selected members from the two groups, with Oni and other aspirants in attendance,” the source said.
A former House of Assembly member, Hon. Olawale Onigiobi told our reporter that the coming together of Fayose and Olujimi appeared to have unsettled Oni’s camp in the last 48 hours.
Onigiobi said “they have embarked on campaign of calumny to the extent of generating letter on behalf of a faceless APC group to the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, insinuating a working alliance between Fayose and Governor Kayode Fayemi.
“Also, they have been circulating series of negative write ups, accusing Fayose and Olujimi of working in alliance with Governor Fayemi and the APC.
“In other words, only those in Oni’s camp, most of who only returned to the party from the APC last year are desirous of victory for the PDP. Fayose, Olujimi and others that they met in the party do not want PDP to win. What a way to campaign for a party governorship ticket!
“Won’t PDP field a candidate who can win the Ekiti governorship election if he (Oni) had remained in the APC? And if Fayose and Olujimi are enemies of PDP as being painted, who then will PDP rely on to win the governorship election? Is it only Oni? And why did he not get the APC ticket in 2018 if he was that popular?”
Senator Olujimi, reacting in Ekiti PDP General WhatsApp platform said; “Just stumbled on this. I hope fmr Gov Oni is reading and taking notes. I don’t know where these faceless writers from the dark are coming from. Where were they when we started the movements? Do they know the pains we’ve been through? Are they aware of the issues? Do they think the folly on our faces are deeply entrenched in our being? Are we subservient to these vile writers? We kept the party alive, that’s why people can come and make aspiration their main focus. Some of us are quiet, not because we don’t know what to say or Commission stupid write ups, but because of our belief in the unity of the party.
“I laugh hard when I hear one person is the only one that can win! Some of us have been around long enough to tell the real stories. We are just decent and circumspect.”
Our reporter however gathered that a meeting will be held in Abuja tomorrow, January 3 where report of settlement between the two groups will be presented to the party leadership. The meeting was earlier fixed for December 29, 2021, but was shifted to January 3.
Meanwhile, Oni in his reaction, dissociated his campaign structures from the emerging campaigns of calumny and blackmails geared towards the governorship polls later in 2022.
Oni stated that he had no rift with the leading PDP leaders in Ekiti State, ex-Gov Fayose and Senator Olujimi, and therefore would not engage in campaigns inimical to PDP chances in the coming polls.
He noted that “At the meeting in Abuja, I apologised to Gov Fayose for any personal ill-feeling that he must have experienced based my relationship towards him and he stood up to embrace me. The interpersonal issues are over. We have put that behind us.
“My respect for Senator Olujimi is intact, and I enjoy a cordial relationship with her. She has done well for our state and the country at large.
“ I urge members of my team and supporters to campaign reasonably. Whoever wins all of us will support. We will also ensure that all the various people participate in government. We must stop abuses and play mature politics.”
