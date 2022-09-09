NEWS
2023: Gumi, Tukur Mamu fly private jet, campaigning for Atiku – Fani-Kayode claims
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of having ties with the detained terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu and his principal, Ahmad Gumi.
Tukur Mamu, who is said to be a spokesman of the controversial Islamic cleric, Gumi was arrested in Egypt on Tuesday and repatriated on Wednesday.
The suspect is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, who raided his home on Thursday and recovered several items.
However, in a statement he personally signed on Friday, Fani-Kayode, a lawyer, alleged that both “Mamu and Gumi are associates of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri Adamawa and the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP”.
According to him, Atiku Abubakar, Ahmad Gumi and Tukur Mamu “are close NOT merely because they took a picture but because they have TRAVELLED together all over the country in private jets on several occasions.
The statement reads in part, “I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they supported him and campaigned for him in the 2019 presidential election and they are supporting him and lobbying and campaigning for him again for the 2023 presidential election,.
“I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they are hardline and strong supporters and backers of the PDP, they have spent plenty of time with him over the last few years and they are in touch with him on a regular basis.
“I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they are amongst those that insisted that he should run for the Presidency once again in 2023, clinch the presidential ticket of the PDP and keep power in the North even though the party had zoned the position to the South and even though it has a Northern National Chairman.
“I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they have a pathological hatred for and are in stiff opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and the Federal Government and they are committed to ensuring that they are removed from power.
“There can be no doubt that their relationship is deep and profound and this requires a thorough examination and clinical investigation by the security and intelligence agencies”.
Nigeria, others target $18bn to fight HIV, others
Stakeholders in the country made this known during the pre-conference meeting on the Global Fund’s seventh replenishment with the theme ‘Nigeria’s call to fight what counts’ held in Abuja on Thursday.
According to them, the fund is needed to change the trajectories of mortality and incidence toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 3 target of ending AIDS, TB, and malaria as epidemics by 2030.
The United States of America will host the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference on September 19, 2022 in New York City with a target of raising $18 billion targeted at saving 20 million lives globally from the impacts of HIV, TB, and malaria.
Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said Nigeria aligns with Global Fund’s target to raise at least $18 billion for the 2023-2025 funding cycle to save 20 million lives and to reduce the mortality of HIV, TB, and malaria by 65 percent.
Dr. Ehanire, who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama said the fund will help get the world back on track toward ending HIV, TB, and malaria, especially for the most affected countries.
“Nigeria also remains committed to its contribution to the Fund. The investment case shows a gap of 20 percent or $28.4 billion. The Government of Nigeria recognises the necessity of progressive increment in our domestic financing for health, without which the goal of the investment case and 2030 health goals would be a mirage.”
He said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), approved the National Health Insurance Authority Act, which provides for multiple and innovative strategies for raising revenue for health.
“This Act provides the legal framework for achieving universal health coverage in a sustainable manner using domestic resources. It will also cater for the vulnerable, ensuring no one is left behind. We are committed to fulfilling our obligations to the citizens by progressively investing in their health, education, and overall welfare.
“I seize this opportunity to solicit the commitment of all donor countries to increase funds available to the Global Fund through the 7th Replenishment Conference. The stakes are high. $18 billion is ambitious, yet this is the minimum funding that is required if the world is to make a difference in the fight against HIV, TB, and malaria.”
Also speaking, the Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr. Gambo Aliyu, said over $3.8 billion has been mobilised and invested in Nigeria through the Global Fund.
He said “For this replenishment, we are looking to meeting the target in addition to what we have done for the last three years and we want to increase the target. Globally the target is aimed to be increased from $14 billion to $18 billion.
“Nigeria has contributed in the last replenishment with about $12 million and this time around we are hoping to see where we can go, whether we can match up to that or we can increase in addition to what we have done.
“We want to make sure that what we have started in the last three years continues. We reaffirm the government commitment with value for the resources of the investment made available.”
On his part, the Charge d’affaires, Embassy of the USA, David Greene, said despite insecurity, COVID-19, and a declining economic situation, HIV epidemic control, and an AIDS-Free generation is a reality for Nigeria because of access to HIV treatment services in the country.
Greene said “Our key partnerships with national and state governments, the Global Fund, and UNAIDS were instrumental in determining what systems and strategies were needed to gain traction and outpace HIV. Our programs are also anchored by data from Nigeria’s HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey to guide implementation decisions and laser-focus efforts in areas with high unmet needs.
“Another key to this story is the national alignment which in 2019, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the Global Fund, and the Government of Nigeria developed an alignment strategy focused on leveraging our comparative strengths and resources to deliver patient-centered HIV services in communities. By aligning technical and financial resources behind a single national program, we embarked on a surge effort to intensify case-finding, and rapidly expand access to antiretroviral treatment. The number of HIV-positive individuals identified and initiated on treatment during the surge doubled, even though it was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no other country or HIV program in the world that can claim this unparalleled achievement.
“Today, over 1.8 million Nigerians with HIV are thriving and living productive lives because they are accessing lifesaving treatment. Our national alignment model is a best practice other countries are not only learning from but also adopting.
“Nonetheless, sustaining this success depends upon contributions to the Global Fund and all of us standing in solidarity to fight for what counts. We are close to the finish line, but with Nigeria still accounting for one out of seven children born globally with HIV, the race is not yet over.”
IPOB accuses Asari Dokubo of sponsoring killings in South-East
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo of mobilizing his alleged gangs to kill unsuspecting indigenes of Imo State and other parts of South-East.
Spokesperson of the secessionist group, Emma Powerful made the allegations in a statement on Thursday.
IPOB warned that the group was running out of patience, stressing that it would in no distant time, get back at Dokubo and his alleged criminal gangs.
The group vowed that the ex-militant leader lacked the power to stop the secession agitators, stating that even the Nigerian military was unable to do so.
He said, “Asari Dokubo being somebody who hates Ndigbo and Biafra agitation championed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members worldwide brought out his criminal gang to kill innocent Biafrans in Imo State in the name of chasing IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.
“We therefore, warn the Izon people to caution Asari Dokubo. If Nigeria Government with all their military arsenal can’t stop IPOB, Asari Dokubo and his criminal gangs from kalabari are small fry to IPOB.
“Now that Asari Dokubo is displaying his ignorance and killing skills on our innocent citizens, nobody should blame IPOB when we lunch offensive attack against him and his Kalabari criminals in Imo State who followed him because we must get them
Asari Dokubo and the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu were in war of words prior to the rearrest of the latter by the Nigerian government.
Popular supermarket owner in Kogi abducted
Unnown gunmen have kidnapped Funke Ayodele, owner of a popular supermarket known as ‘Cheapest Ladies and Kiddies Place’, in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.
She was reportedly accosted at the gate of her house on Wednesday night after closing from her shop.
An eyewitness said the woman was about to enter her compound at Baptist church area in Ganaja-Lokoja when the gun wielding hoodlums, numbering up to four jumped on her , dragged her out from her car and took her away to an unknown destination.
The gateman and others who were at the gate when her assailants struck were reported to have scampered for safety when the hoodlums brought out guns and started shooting indiscriminately to scare people away .
A family source noted that the woman was picked up around 9 pm by her abductors who were alleged to be trailing her from her shop at Phase II area in Lokoja.
“She drove in, waiting for the gateman to open the gate of her house when suddenly four boys dressed in black regalia stopped her at gunpoint and dragged her to their car.
“Before we understood what was going on, the boys put her in their car and drove off. We have not received any call from them.
“We are very much concerned for her life, because she has been suffering from high blood pressure,” said a person from the family who pleaded anonymity.
Her supermarket that is home to who is who in the state is presently under lock and key throughout Thursday when our reporter visited the shop.
She is said to be currently putting up a state-of-the-art family house behind her supermarket which is located opposite phase two estate area before a apopular Idrinana hotel on Lokoja -Okene road, Lokoja.
Her husband is said to be a director in the state ministry of Water Resources and was not seen in the office on Thursday.
Kogi state Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya did not respond to repeated calls and text messages when our reporter tried to contact him for confirmation.
Also, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd.), the state security adviser to governor Yahaya Bello did not acknowledge call and text message to him over the incident.
