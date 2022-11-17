2023: Gov Abiodun presents N472billion budget to Ogun Assembly

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has presented the fourth budget of his administration to the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The appropriation bill was on Thursday laid before the lawmakers at a session presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

Abiodun, while presenting the budget, said a total expenditure of N472.25 billion is proposed for the state government in 2023.

According to him, N201.84 billion is proposed as recurrent expenditure, while N270.41 billion is budgeted as capital expenditure.

The governor put personnel costs at N79.47 billion; social contribution and social benefits at N21.12 billion; public debt charge at N39.90 billion; overhead cost at N61.35 billion; while capital expenditure is N270.41billion.

In his speech, Abiodun implored the leadership of the State House of Assembly to ensure that the budget be thoroughly, but expeditiously vetted and returned in earnest for his assent.

He said that all the contents of the bill emanated from the wishes expressed by Ogun people at the different Budget Town Hall meetings earlier held.

“I will appreciate, if we maintain our set standard of signing the Appropriation Law before 1st of January of the incoming year,” he pleaded.

