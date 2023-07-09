The United Action Front of Civil Society has condemned the reaction of the Bola Tinubu-led Presidency to the recently released report of the European Union- Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM), describing it as “panicky self-indictment”.

The umbrella platform for the organised civil society on issues of governance and democracy said that instead of Tinubu’s presidency to be playing the ostrich, the European Union report calls for sober reflections.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Presidency denounced the EU EOM final report on the 2023 general elections which was recently submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode had slammed the European Union over the report, which also labelled him and former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo as purveyors of fake news during the elections. The duo are chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode had swiftly reacted, describing the report as “the biggest and best example of fake news and it belongs in the dustbin”.

But the United Action Front in a statement signed by its Head, National Coordinating Centre, Olawale Okunniyi, said the frenzy and undiplomatic attack and sponsored protest against the European Union for making known its impartial observations of the flaws and criminality that characterised the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria was a clear demonstration of bad faith.

It noted that the reactions indeed showed that the Tinubu-led government is palpably troubled by the burden of the flawed mandate it currently presides over.

While condemning the combative posture of the new administration, the leadership of the organised civil society regretted that the government handlers were unmindful of the responsibility and decency required of the Presidency.

The statement partly read, “It reeks of bare-faced hypocrisy for the Tinubu administration to accuse the EU of attempting to ridicule the Nigerian electoral system and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), when in actual fact the Election Observers Report of the EU only partly captures the widespread flaws majorly orchestrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress during the February 25 Presidential Elections as well as the rescheduled Governorship polls held March 18, 2023.

“The United Action Front of Civil Society however commends the EU-EOM for the courage demonstrated in stating the facts though it is evident that the atrocities and grand robbery that characterised the 2023 Elections in some parts of the country, were either not captured or under-reported.

“We maintained that the final EU Election Observers Report on 2023 General Elections presented by Barry Andrews in Abuja calls for sober reflections as Nigeria can only ill afford to thread the ugly path of under-performance by INEC coupled with the interference of the incumbents in future elections.”

It added, “While we appreciate the desperation of President Tinubu’s handers for the pitiable defence of an obviously rigged process in which their principal has become the beneficiary in the interim, we however marvel at the insincerity and lack of decency in pretending that the presidency presided over by Tinubu can genuinely affirm the credibility of 2023 polls on behalf of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We also wonder when and how the Presidency under Bola Tinubu has suddenly become the mouthpiece of INEC. It smacks of arrogance for the presidential handlers of Senator Bola Tinubu to castigate the EU that partnered and heavily funded INEC in the process leading to 2023 polls.

“The presidency was only hiding under a finger by condemning the EU-EOM report which clearly speaks to what the world already knew about the shortcomings of the 2023 polls.

“The world is also not unaware that the EU engaged INEC as the single highest funder towards achieving credible electoral process as part of the preparation for the 2023 polls, also providing technical supports to ensure that our electoral body delivers free, fair and credible elections.

“Unfortunately, in the duplicitous attempt to harass foreign countries and international partners into abandoning their stand on the 2023 elections, the Nigerian government under Senator Bola Tinubu appears determined to witch-hunt the EU on account of its well-informed position driven by international benchmarks for adjudging credibility of national polls.

“Indeed, Nigerians should be alarmed and worried that the new regime is already exhibiting disdain for decent civil engagements as manifest in its sponsored protest against the EU and its warning to the EU and other foreign countries ‘to steer clear of internal affairs of our country and allow Nigeria to breathe.’”

It cautioned against any subtle or naked threats to Nigeria’s foreign partners, insisting that the report of the EU-EOM clearly affirms the views and position of the overwhelming majority of Nigerians that the 2023 presidential election falls short and below the standard of credible elections.