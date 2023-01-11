2023 elections: ASUU-LASU distances self from political rally

The Lagos State University (LASU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has dismissed speculations that it will hold a campaign rally for one of the political parties.

In a statement, Chair, ASUU-LASU, Dr Isaac A Oyewumi, and the Secretary, ASUU-LASU, Tony Dansu, the union dismissed the information circulating on social media that ASUU is one of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)’s affiliates in Lagos taking part in the rally.

“We have not received any directive from the leadership of our Union, either through NEC or the Principal Officers to endorse or support any political party. We actually do not expect any. It is not in the tradition of ASUU to play partisan politics.

“It is very obvious to the leadership of the Union, especially at the Branch level, that our members share divergent political views. Some are even politically indifferent. It will therefore be foolhardy for a union of intellectuals of different political temperaments to seek to decimate its own ranks by luring or coercing members into the campaign of any political party.

“Exco wishes to encourage members to take advantage of the window opened by INEC for the collection of PVC, to ensure that they collect theirs, and vote for candidates of their choice when the elections come. We wish all the political parties well, and hope that they will not only play by the rules of the game for peaceful, free and fair elections, but also fulfill their promises to the people if and when they win,” the release read in part.