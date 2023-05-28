Sunday, May 28, 2023
NEWS

2023 Election Tribunal: Accept Court Judgments Irrespective Of Outcome, Buhari Tells Opposition Parties

Online Editor
By Online Editor


President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to opposition parties contesting the outcome of the 2023 presidential election to be willing to accept the court’s decision in good faith.

 

Buhari said this in his farewell broadcast on Sunday morning.

 

He said, “We must as a nation improve and sustain gains we make in the electoral process, on an incremental basis for Nigeria to take its rightful place among Nations.

 

“Our democracy provides for, allows and encourages seeking redress for perceived injustices, enabling some candidates and political parties that did not agree with the results to go to court.

 

“Irrespective of the outcome of the various cases, I urge all parties involved to accept the decision of our courts and join hands to build a better Nigeria.

 

“I salute the doggedness and resilience of all the Presidential Candidates and their political parties for believing in our judicial system by taking their grievances with the election results to court.”



