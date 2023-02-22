2023 election: SDP presidential candidate defects to APC, endorses Tinubu

Mrs Cesnabmihilo Nuhu-Aken’ova, a former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, on Wednesday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nuhu-Aken’ova, who announced her defection at a news conference in Abuja, said she was joining the APC to give support to the party and its presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

Nuhu-Aken’ova, also the national coordinator of the All-inclusive Movement for Ahmed Tinubu, said she believed Tinubu, by his antecedent, is the right man to be the country’s next president.

She added that the group was therefore endorsing and giving its support to Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, his running mate in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Addressing newsmen, she said: “I and my support group are calling on the electorate to endorse and vote for Tinubu to be elected as the country’s next president.

“We are here because we have found someone who sees what we see and feels how we feel. This is evidenced in the way he reacted to the cash crunch we are currently experiencing.

“He is no other person than Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban, APC presidential candidate and hopefully the incoming president of the country.”

She added: “We endorse Tinubu because of his exceptional qualities and capabilities. I was a presidential hopeful of the SDP before I exited to join this moving and unstoppable train, the APC.”

Nuhu-Aken’ova added that Tinubu’s achievements when he served as Lagos State governor as well as his innate ability to build men and utilise resources are there for all to see, adding that Nigeria will be great under his presidency.