2023: Don’t vote for APC, PDP – Jega warns Nigerians

Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has warned Nigerians not to vote either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Jega claims PDP and APC are like Siamese twins of corruption.

According to him, it is high time Nigerians looked for a credible alternative.

The former INEC Chairman stated this while speaking in an interview on the Hausa service of the BBC on Monday.

Jega said: “Nigerians should dump the two parties because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years. Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again.

“The bad things these parties committed in those past years, Nigerians should never give their trust to the parties again. It is now very clear that these parties would never change, even if they are given another chance.

“That is why we believe now is the time to establish a platform where every good Nigerian should join and contribute towards building the nation on the right path,” he said.