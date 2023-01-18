2023: Church will announce presidential choice soon- ECWA President

President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, has said the church would soon announce its presidential preference ahead of the February 25 election based on its conviction.

Speaking in Jos at the 2023 extraordinary General Church Council (GCC) of ECWA, Panya said the church had been following closely the programmes and proclamations of the major presidential candidates and would soon take a position on the person to support.

But former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who represented former vice president and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the ECWA summit, said northern Christians had already declared support for Atiku. Dogara said the process leading to their decision was scientific.

Atiku, in his speech, warned that a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had settled for, was a recipe for disaster.

Panya appreciated Atiku for paying attention to what the church was doing and sending eminent political leaders to grace the GCC meeting. He said the church had been “watching, monitoring and listening to all the candidates and would take decision according to its conviction soon.”

Atiku encouraged Nigerians of different religious backgrounds to live in peace and harmony. He said, in the speech read by Dogara, “A divided Nigeria cannot achieve the purpose of God for us as a people. A divided country will only keep us in darkness and disunity. All through my life, I have lived and worked harmoniously with people of other faiths and ethnic affiliations with ease, because of mutual understanding and respect.

“My business and political partners come from different backgrounds with zero expressions of religious or ethnic sentiments. I have never contemplated same faith ticket throughout my political career.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by some people is a recipe for disaster. It is an indication that not everyone will be carried along in government. As governor- elect of Adamawa in 1999, I gave my full backing to Boni Haruna to take over when I was nominated vice president against all odds.

“Boni governed Adamawa for eight uninterrupted years. In Taraba, Rev Jolly Nyame was encouraged to contest the governorship in 1999 just after losing the local government primary elections. We have and are working together with many Christians across the nation and the Church should have confidence in my capacity, experience and ability to deliver.”

The PDP presidential hopeful also expressed his appreciation to Christians all over the nation for their prayers and commitment to the nation. He assured them that he would not relent in cementing the cordial relationship between Christians and Muslims all the time.

According to Atiku, “The Church stands to get a lot under my watch as President of this nation, if elected. Knowing the significance and importance of unity in peace and development, I will do everything possible to sustain and consolidate it. Any society that is not united will suffer. We have no reason to divide ourselves for whatever reason. A divided Nigeria cannot take us anywhere. If Nigeria is divided, both Christians and Muslims will suffer. Together with Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as Vice President, we will take Nigeria to greater heights.”

Atiku commended ECWA for sustaining the annual extraordinary GCC council meeting, where progress and developments were reviewed and new working strategies adopted.

Speaking in his personal capacity, Dogara admonished Christians to take stock of what each presidential candidate had done for northern Christians and meditate on it.

Quoting extensively from the Bible, Dogara likened Atiku to the centurion, whose faith was acknowledged by Jesus because of his determination to help across divides. He said northern Christians settled for Atiku after a scientific analysis of the various candidates carried out openly, where Atiku emerged as the leading candidate.

Dogara apologised for the absence of Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, who were in Ekiti State for the PDP nationwide presidential rally. He told the gathering, “Do not waste your votes by casting them elsewhere. We believe very strongly in coming together and living together. The Muslim- Muslim ticket is not an option at all. It does not give room for mutual understanding, unity, peace and stability.

“Atiku has great respect for northern Christians, hence, his choice of a Christian to deputise for him. We know him as a good man, who has contributed in building the brethren and the church, even as a Muslim. He does not segregate and his experience and abilities speak for him all the time.