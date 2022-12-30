2023: CAN, NLC back Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos, Bishop Stephen Adegbite and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman in Lagos, Sesi Akinsanmi, have endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking at an event, the duo also supported re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Adegbite noted that Tinubu had enhanced quality of life through enduring projects as governor in Lagos between 1999 and 2007.

He allayed fears of Christians on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying Tinubu would be fair to all.

Mrs Akinsanmi said Lagos had not been experiencing trade disputes because of worker friendly policies of APC.

’Sanwo-Olu has touched lives. So, it would be a risk to vote a new person who may come and reverse his policies. ..” Akinsanmi said.