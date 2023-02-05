2023: CAN hails President Buhari’s free, fair poll promise

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter, has expressed delight with President Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence that this year’s elections must be free, fair and devoid of vote buying.

CAN also observed that the 10-day extension of the deadline for the old currency to lose its legal tender status by Mr President is a step in the right direction.

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, Kaduna State CAN chairman, in a statement said, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter wishes to salute President Buhari for insisting that the 2023 elections must be free and devoid of vote buying. We also like to thank the President for the 10 days extension of the deadline for the old currency to lose its legal tender status.”

According to CAN, everything possible must be done by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make the new notes circulate to end the stress being faced by the Nigerian masses in accessing the currency.

He explained that the citizenry is prepared to support the President on the matter of the deadline, especially if it would assist to ease the tension in the country, no matter what the temporary pains Nigerians may face.

He noted that bank managers should be investigated if found to be hoarding the new naira note to create artificial scarcity and help money-bag politicians to get the new notes.