2023: Campaign posters of ailing Ex-Lagos governor, Tinubu surface in London

Campaign posters for the ailing All Progressives Congress National Leader and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, to run for Nigeria’s president in 2023 have emerged in London, United Kingdom where he is currently receiving treatment.

In a viral video shared on Monday on Arise TV, images of the APC leader were on display at some London train stations.

Several groups had of recent campaigned for the frail APC leader and shown support for his presidential ambition, even though he had yet to officially declare his interest in succeeding Buhari in 2023.

The adverts were also said to be on display at the popular London’s Heathrow Airport. Tinubu’s photographs were splashed on the walls.

Media aide to Tinubu, Tunde Rahman, in his reaction said, “We don’t know who is behind it”.

According to him, it may be Nigerians in the diaspora.

Some of the messages in the advert blitz read: “Asiwaju for 2023′, “Call to Serve, Let’s Go”, “Asiwaju the right man for the job”, “Yes We can”, “Asiwaju Ready to serve”.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had been outside the country for some months over his ailing health.

Though the subject of his deteriorating health condition had been denied several times, political leaders in Nigeria have turned his London residence to a pilgrimage and kept thronging to see the party leader.

The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, was one of the recent visitors to Tinubu’s residence.

Speaking on the visit, Fayemi said Tinubu had surgery recently and he was in London to show solidarity.



The governor said, “He (Governor Rotimi Akeredolu) and I were in London together to see our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but it had absolutely nothing to do with 2023 presidential plans whatsoever. That’s not the reason why we went there.

“Asiwaju just had surgery, it is simply proper etiquette or behaviour both in the part of the country where I come from but also generally that when a friend and elder is undergoing health challenges, it would be improper on your part not to show solidarity and support.

“That is simply what took us there; we wanted to associate ourselves with him at a time of need and as an elder, as a mentor and as a big figure in our political party. Nothing wrong in paying him a courtesy visit to check on him to see how he was faring and we did that and we returned. It has nothing to do with 2023; let me make that absolutely clear.”

“Tinubu is in Paris, France for a medical checkup. His health is deteriorating. Old age and other stuff, but he still wants to be president. This could mean another medical tourism presidency for our country,” a top source had at that time revealed.