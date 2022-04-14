NEWS
2023: Buhari in tight corner over Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, others
President Muhammadu Buhari is in confusion over who to support for the 2023 presidential race among the leading contenders in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
His body language as to his preferred candidate for the presidential ticket of the APC has unsettled some of the leading aspirants for the position.
So far, eight aspirants in the ruling party have indicated interest in the president’s seat. They include; former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State; Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; business tycoon Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim; a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha as well as Ihechukwu Dallas Chima (IDC).
A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NewsDay that President Buhari is currently in a tight corner over who to support between the aspirants.
The President has so far maintained sealed lips over who should be the candidate of the APC in the election.
Buhari had on January 5, this year during an exclusive interview with Channels TV, said he does not care who succeeds him.
His words: “2023 is not my problem, I don’t care who succeeds me, let the person come, whoever the person is.” He also declined to mention his favourite, saying if the person is named, he would be eliminated.
The president, multiple sources said, is in a dilemma over who to endorse among the aspirants on the grounds that if an unpopular aspirant is endorsed, it may cause the implosion of the party as aggrieved tendencies may rebel.
It was gathered that president’s action was causing ripples among the aspirants, their supporters and critical stakeholders of the ruling party.
Buhari’s lack of clarity on his preferred candidate is currently fuelling agitation among the aspirants and their supporters as the deadline for the conduct of the political parties’ primaries approaches.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had issued a deadline of June 3, 2022, for political parties to conduct their primaries.
IG orders promotion of officers on same rank since 2017
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Wednesday, said policemen who have been on the same rank since 2017 will be promoted in the next 24 hours.
The IG, who said he was concerned about police welfare, added that commissioned officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police, as well as the rank and file, would be elevated.
Addressing officers and men of Zone 7 headquarters, Abuja, during his familiarisation visit and inauguration of projects, Baba cautioned police officers and other security agencies to be mindful of whom they associated with.
He stated, “Issues of the welfare of police personnel are paramount to me. All members of rank and file wearing the same rank since 2017 will be promoted by today (Thursday).
“Commissioned officers from the rank of the ASP to CSP will also be promoted, but we are starting with the rank and file who are our dedicated officers. As for what is happening in the South-East and North-Central regions, we are doing something to change the narrative to ensure that citizens live peacefully.”
As the nation approaches an election year, the police boss informed his personnel that they would soon be trained in election security duties in line with the Electoral Act.
Baba ordered the release of two pickup vans and computers to the zonal headquarters to enhance its operations.
The Assistant Inspector-General in charge of Zone 7, Mohammed Aliyu, commended the IG for the renovation of the zonal headquarters.
“In line with the IG’s policy trust which is anchored on the principle of accountability, transparency, respect for the rule of law, human rights protection, and cooperation with other security agencies, the zonal command is living up to its responsibilities and expectations,” he stated.
Buhari’s resignation won’t solve insecurity, Presidency replies Northern Elders
The Presidency has dismissed the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as a result of security challenges.
The Northern Elders’ Forum made the call on Tuesday evening.
But reacting in a statement on Wednesday, The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said resignation is not the solution to the nation’s security problems.
The presidential spokesman, who said reforms in internal security would take hold soon, stated that the security agencies had since intensified efforts to address the recent spike in terrorists’ activities, particularly in Kaduna and Niger States axis as well as in the Niger Delta region, in line with presidential directives.
According to him, the defense establishment has realigned and reorganised the ongoing operation in the affected areas to achieve positive results.
The statement reads in part: “The Presidency does not wish to be drawn into the high-decibel show in the media, taking the nation by the storm from the Northern Elders Forum.
“Publicity is the oxygen for politicians who have failed to connect with voters in a democracy. It is enough to say from our part, that resignation call on the President is not a solution to the security problems facing the country, something that has built up to a worrisome level following decades of neglect.
“It is more important that citizens know what their government is doing to deal with this situation and for politicians to come to terms with the fact that it is beneficial to all that they help to preserve the state so that when it is their turn, they will have a place that they will manage.
“People don’t have to destroy what is there in a desperate quest to get power. In response to the recent spike in terrorist activity, particularly in the Kaduna and Niger States axis, the defense establishment, in response to presidential directives, has realigned and reorganized the ongoing operation in the areas, as well as that going on in the Niger Delta region.”
According to him, the new operations structures are being reinforced with land-based assets to increase the efficiency of the troops and intelligence is equally being reinforced.
He said, “the air defence system is being reinforced with newly-acquired jets and drones which assemblage and training for operators has been hastened to meet the current exigencies.
“The country is equally getting assurances of early delivery of equipment on order from manufacturers and the effort is ongoing to conclude other major procurements still in process. Only this morning, the government, at a meeting of the cabinet, approved the procurement of the largest ever single procurement of military vehicles.”
Shehu disclosed that the security agencies had equally embarked on major security operations in the South East and South South zones aimed at safeguarding the nation’s power infrastructural facilities against the activities of saboteurs.
He added that already some suspected economic saboteurs had been apprehended and would soon be prosecuted accordingly.
2023: Osinbajo’s Muslim aides take on ‘Christianisation agenda attack on VP (VIDEO)
Senior aides of Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN), who are Muslims, have debunked insinuations that their boss plans to Christianise Nigeria if he becomes President in 2023.
There have been accusations that Osinbajo since becoming Vice President in 2015 has been pursuing a narrow religious agenda by nominating or appointing mostly Christians into government.
The accusations became rife after Osinbajo officially declared his intention on Monday to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.
The Muslim aides, who spoke in a video release by the Office of the Vice President on Wednesday said they have never had issues working with the Osinbajo as Vice President.
Though the Muslims aides merely introduced themselves in the video, it was clear from their faces that Osinbajo supports them in their right to religious freedom without hinderance.
Some of those who spoke in the video were Mrs. Maryam Uwais (Special Adviser on Social Investment, from Kano State); Senator Babafemi Abdul Ganiyu Ojodu (Special Adviser Political Matters from Ekiti State), Balkisu Saidu (Senior Special Assistant on Legal, Research and Compliance Matters, from Sokoto State) and Ambassador Abdullahi Gwary (Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs, from Yobe State);
Others who spoke in the video were former Muslim aides of the VP.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
