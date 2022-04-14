2023: Buhari in tight corner over Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, others

President Muhammadu Buhari is in confusion over who to support for the 2023 presidential race among the leading contenders in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His body language as to his preferred candidate for the presidential ticket of the APC has unsettled some of the leading aspirants for the position.

So far, eight aspirants in the ruling party have indicated interest in the president’s seat. They include; former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State; Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; business tycoon Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim; a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha as well as Ihechukwu Dallas Chima (IDC).

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NewsDay that President Buhari is currently in a tight corner over who to support between the aspirants.

The President has so far maintained sealed lips over who should be the candidate of the APC in the election.

Buhari had on January 5, this year during an exclusive interview with Channels TV, said he does not care who succeeds him.

His words: “2023 is not my problem, I don’t care who succeeds me, let the person come, whoever the person is.” He also declined to mention his favourite, saying if the person is named, he would be eliminated.

The president, multiple sources said, is in a dilemma over who to endorse among the aspirants on the grounds that if an unpopular aspirant is endorsed, it may cause the implosion of the party as aggrieved tendencies may rebel.

It was gathered that president’s action was causing ripples among the aspirants, their supporters and critical stakeholders of the ruling party.

Buhari’s lack of clarity on his preferred candidate is currently fuelling agitation among the aspirants and their supporters as the deadline for the conduct of the political parties’ primaries approaches.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had issued a deadline of June 3, 2022, for political parties to conduct their primaries.