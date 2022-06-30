POLITICS
2023: Atiku reaches out to Fayose over his call for southern presidency
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to the call by former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, that the south should produce the next president in 2023.
Fayose had on Wednesday said the PDP should give room for power rotation.
According to him, PDP’s constitution provides room for rotational presidency.
Reacting, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe said the PDP presidential candidate will continue to appeal to aggrieved persons ahead of the 2023 election.
He told Premium Times, “It is normal for our people to be aggrieved but the PDP has a way of resolving issues like this and that will be done and we all shall be happy.
“Because the bigger challenge is winning the election, kicking out the APC and stopping them from the many years of impoverishing our people.”
2023: PDP denies reported suspension of National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has not been suspended from office.
The National Publicity Secretary of the main opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement followed a social media report that the National Chairman of the party had been suspended by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) after the party’s national convention.
But the PDP has described the report as a completely false news, existing only in the imagination of mischief-makers who want to destabilize the party.
“It is clear that the false report is the handiwork of vicious anti-people forces who are agitated by the stability, unity, and soaring popularity of our party under the cohesive Sen. Dr. Ayu-led National Working Committee, as well as the intimidating stature of our Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar and His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, respectively,” the statement said.
The party’s spokesman further revealed that Ayu is on a short vacation outside the country.
He pointed out that in accordance with the party’s constitution, the Chairman temporarily transmitted power to the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum.
He also said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was informed of the development.
Wike meets PDP senators, Orubebe
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Thursday received the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in the Senate in Rumuepirikom, his country home in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
The PDP delegation was led by the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda.
Also a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe met with Wike
Orubebe recently resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party.
In attendance at the meeting were the Senate Minority Whip, Chukwuka Utazi; Shuaibu Lau, Danjuma La’ah and Barry Mpigi.
A Government House source said the senators arrived at the governor’s residence some minutes past 3pm and immediately went into a closed door with their host.
The outcomes of the separate meetings were not made public.
ADC presidential candidate denies tax fraud allegations in US
The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has denied allegations of tax fraud in the United States.
Kachikwu said this in a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Allegations of tax evasion, fraud against me untrue, politically motivated’.
The presidential candidate said the allegations were propagated by his political opponents who were unhappy with his victory at the ADC Presidential primary.
The Roots TV boss, therefore, asked supporters to ignore online reports that the US government had indicted him for tax evasion running into millions of dollars.
The statement read in part, “A few days ago, my campaign team received information that one of the aspirants who lost out in the just concluded ADC presidential primaries was planning a series of smear campaigns against me.
“I was therefore not surprised when I saw this story. Contrary to the information being peddled, I was assessed an additional $9m several years ago by the US Inland Revenue Service.
“This amount was reduced to $2m and when the IRS sued to collect the amount, my lawyers didn’t contest it and instead waited for a default judgement in order to go to the next stage which is making an offer in compromise to reduce the amount to be paid. This is a standard legal practice in tax matters.”
Kachikwu also denied allegations that he delivered a bribe to convicted US Congressman, William Jefferson.
The ADC candidate said rather, he was the one who reported the former Congressman to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
The statement further read, “(The report) claimed I had delivered a $100,000 cash bribe to curry the favour of the former US Congressman. This is another lie as multiple evidence abounds online clearly showing I was the victim who reported the US congressman to the EFCC and the FBI for defrauding my company.
“I have now instructed my lawyers to sue all digital media organisations who participated in the dissemination of this falsehood.”
The Roots TV boss said he was sure of victory in next year’s Presidential election.
Kachikwu, who is a younger brother to a former Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, surprisingly defeated a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, to win the ADC’s Presidential ticket.
