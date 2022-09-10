POLITICS
2023: Atiku not against you – Fayose tells Wike amid PDP crisis
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has commented on the crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisting that the presidential flagbearer of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is not against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
PDP has been witnessing a crisis since the emergence of Atiku as its 2023 presidential candidate.
The party erupted into crisis when Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate for next year’s election.
Wike has been aggrieved with PDP’s leadership over Atiku’s choice of a running mate.
Atiku ignored Wike, who came second during the PDP’s presidential primaries, a situation tearing the party apart.
Following his action, Wike called for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s National Chairman.
The governor noted that the North could not produce PDP’s presidential candidate and the National Chairman.
However, Fayose insisted that the supposed feud between the two men was propelled by enemies wanting friction in the party, maintaining that Atiku and Wike are in no way against each other.
Fayose stated this during the commissioning of the Obuama Community Secondary School in Rivers State on Friday.
He said, “For me, I want to believe his Excellency Atiku Abubakar is not against you but let me say this quickly: a lot of people surrounding the throne are enemies of the throne, and a lot of people surrounding the throne have an issue to grind with somebody or some issues with somebody and they take it to where they are not supposed to take it.
“There is no living being within this party and outside this party that will not acknowledge your contribution to this party. You’re the soul of this party even till now, what you do, how many people do it.
“Let me say: your good works will never go unrewarded. I have found out some things. The people that have benefited from you are the people that have pulled people down; the people you brought up; the people you laboured over for day and night.”
He added, “I believe the needful will be done because winning an election is all that matters. Wike hasn’t come out to say that Atiku Abubakar isn’t the presidential candidate.
“I was there the second day after the election when our candidate, the former Vice President, visited the house, the residence of Governor Wike and we had mutual conversations; we were all happy. Everything was in place to move forward. I spoke at that meeting, but we don’t want to aggravate this situation.”
BREAKING: PDP NEC passes vote of confidence in Ayu
Despite the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) with calls for the removal of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).
Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader of the House of Representatives, moved the motion at the NEC meeting on Thursday.
The motion, which was seconded by Ishola Balogun-Fulani, a party member from Kwara state, was put to a voice vote by Adolphus Wabara, the acting Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).
More to follow…
PDP Crisis: Wike rejects BoT Chairman’s resignation, describes it an insult to Southerners
The Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has described the resignation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin as an insult to the Southerners.
Jibrin resigned Thursday during the BoT meeting in Abuja.
Wike spoke at the inauguration of the Ahoada campus of Rivers State University, Thursday.
He said “some people say Wike wants to destroy the party because he lost the election primaries. These people are sick in the head, we are done with Presidential primaries and are over. For God’s sake, in a contest there must be a winner, there must be a loser. I have no regrets.
Wike continued “I told Nigerians before that at the appropriate time am going to speak, so let me reveal it small to you so that you people know the kind of country we are and you will begin to ask yourself, am I part of this country?
“Ayu said he will resign if a northerner emerges as PDP Presidential candidate. When the Northern PDP caucus met in the house of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed in Abuja he said so.
“After the National Convention, the candidate of the party came to see me in my house in Abuja on Monday around 10:30 am, he told me that I want us to work together and then he said Ayu must go. I asked why, he said because, when a candidate comes from the North, the Chairman of the party will come from the South.
“So, all am saying is that implement what you told me. What offence have I committed? It is not about Wike, it is about the integrity of people who want to lead us.
“I challenge the PDP Presidential candidate to deny this. If he denies this, I will go further to say things to Nigerians. Because enough is enough.
“They told the Chairman of the PDP BoT to resign, who is talking about the Chairman of BoT? What is the role of the BoT? BoT is an advisory body, BoT is not a decision-making body.
“As it is today, it is the Chairman of the party, Presidential candidate and President as the case may be, that will sit down and take a decision. And the Chairman is from the North, and the candidate is from the North, so who will represent the South in decision-making? It is not about me, will I be Chairman of a party? All am asking for, you have taken the President, yes, but you can take the two major positions. You can not do that.
“What has killed Nigerians are leaders who don’t have integrity, they don’t do what they promised to do. Look at the insult, you have told the PDP BoT Chairman to resign, so you know and now agree with us that these two can not be in one place. But what we are saying is that the position we all agreed on is Chairman of the party, not the BoT.
“One time General and the candidate went to see the BoT Chairman and said resign, we will give you an advisory role. The BoT is advisory, so what advisory role are you going to give? That is to insult us. Wait let them win, then you will see.
“Why have they been so arrogant? There are arrogant because they believe somebody in the Presidency is backing them. But what they don’t understand, the same person in the Presidency backs somebody as APC Presidential aspirants and the person fails. I will tell Nigerians at the appropriate time who that person in the Presidency is”.
2023: Fayose recants, says he is voting for Peter Obi
Controversial younger brother of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Isaac has made a U-turn on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
The younger Fayose has now endorsed Obi as his preferred candidate for the 2023 presidential election.
The younger Fayose said he would vote for Obi during the election.
Fayose made the remark while declaring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a dead party.
Fayose had earlier said Obi’s online popularity is not enough to ensure his victory in 2023, noting that he needs N50 billion to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in 2023.
He noted that the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the political structure to win the 2023 presidential election.
Fayose said Tinubu has both the structure and the money to become Nigeria’s next president.
However, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Fayose said he would vote for Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.
“PDP National is a dead party! In Lagos, I am voting for Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu. My polling unit is on Admiralty way Lekki phase 1.
“For President, I am voting Mr. Peter Obi,” Fayose wrote.
