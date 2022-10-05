2023: Atiku meets North-East PDP stakeholders in Bauchi

Bauch State governor, Bala Mohammed on Wednesday hosted North-East Consultative Stakeholders’ Strategic and Interactive meeting with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar,.

The meeting was attended by party leaders, stakeholders, and governorship candidates from across the six North-West States,. The states are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.

Before the meeting a rally was held for the Atiku and the governor who is seeking a second time in office.

In his remark, Atiku expressed hope towards winning the forthcoming elections with the full support of the North-West, identifying the zone as a game changer and a formidable force.

He also reiterated his assurances for inclusivity, especially for women and youths.