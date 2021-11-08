breaking
2023: Arewa Youths vows not to support presidential candidates above 60
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said its members will not support any presidential candidate that is above 60 years in the 2023 general election.
Addressing a press conference at the weekend in Kaduna, president of the forum, Ambassador Yerima Shettima, said the group will pitch its tent with a young candidate.
He, however, said it was yet to decide on the particular candidate to support, explaining that several factors would be considered in the choice of who to back.
The group added that Nigeria will keep producing leaders who have nothing to offer unless the country is restructured.
“I am one of the voices in the North today that believe in restructuring. The more we continue to centralise power, the more we will keep having people not worthy in governance.
“We are of the view that a room for referendum should be created. Those agitating for secession should be allowed to have a referendum, let’s see how popular the agitations are. If any part of the country wants to go, organise referendum let’s see how popular they are, so that separation can take place without bloodshed,” he said.
breaking
Gov. Abiodun pays condolence visit to father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21 storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi
Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, over the weekend, paid a condolence visit to the father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi on Monday, November 1.
43 bodies including that of late Femi Osinbona have been evacuated from the rubble.
See more photos from the condolence visit below…
breaking
Court finds ex-Pension Boss, Maina guilty on money laundering charges
An Abuja Federal High Court has convicted Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reform Task Force.
Justice Okon Abang convicted Maina of money laundering charges.
The judge found the former Pension boss guilty of stealing over N2 billion belonging to Pensioners “most of whom have died without reaping the fruits of their labour,”.
Abang found Maina guilty on 6 counts.
“I find the defendant (Mr Maina) guilty and convicted in count 2, 6, 9, 3, 7 and 10,” he said.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, INEC, is prosecuting Maina for stealing and laundering about N2 million meant for pension.
EFCC had arraigned Maina on a 12-count charge, of which he pleaded not guilty.
A month ago, the court also jailed Mr Maina’s son, Faisal, after finding him guilty on all three counts of money laundering involving N58.1million in public funds.
breaking
Imo lawmakers impeach Speaker
Imo lawmakers on Monday morning impeached Speaker Paul Emeziem.
They replaced him with Kennedy Ibe.
The exercise was carried out amidst tight security with 19 of the 27 lawmakers said to have signed the impeachment papers.
More details to follow
Latest News
- Gov. Abiodun pays condolence visit to father of Femi Osibona, owner of 21 storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi
- Natives of Abuja protest against Minister’s ‘incompetence,’ call his time in office a waste
- Court finds ex-Pension Boss, Maina guilty on money laundering charges
- Anambra election: INEC blames IPOB for low voter turnout
- Imo lawmakers impeach Speaker
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Commercial, civic activities resume in Anambra after guber tension
-
NEWS1 day ago
Anambra Decides: Soludo’s APGA in early lead as INEC extends voting exercise to Sunday
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Neymar celebrates PSG goal with tribute to singer Marilia Mendonca after tragic death
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Anambra Election: Soludo defeats Andy Uba, Ozigbo in their LGA’s
-
breaking1 day ago
UFC 268: Kamaru Usman beats Covington via decision, retains welterweight title
-
NEWS1 day ago
Afenifere knocks Femi Adesina for attacking clerics
-
NEWS2 days ago
ISWAP installs Sani Shuwaram as leader
-
breaking1 day ago
Death toll hits 42 as six more persons rescued from collapsed building