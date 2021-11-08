2023: Arewa Youths vows not to support presidential candidates above 60

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said its members will not support any presidential candidate that is above 60 years in the 2023 general election.

Addressing a press conference at the weekend in Kaduna, president of the forum, Ambassador Yerima Shettima, said the group will pitch its tent with a young candidate.

He, however, said it was yet to decide on the particular candidate to support, explaining that several factors would be considered in the choice of who to back.

The group added that Nigeria will keep producing leaders who have nothing to offer unless the country is restructured.

“I am one of the voices in the North today that believe in restructuring. The more we continue to centralise power, the more we will keep having people not worthy in governance.

“We are of the view that a room for referendum should be created. Those agitating for secession should be allowed to have a referendum, let’s see how popular the agitations are. If any part of the country wants to go, organise referendum let’s see how popular they are, so that separation can take place without bloodshed,” he said.